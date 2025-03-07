Photos: HAPPY PLEASANT VALLEY: A SENIOR SEX SCANDAL MURDER MYSTERY MUSICAL At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is presenting the World Premiere of Happy Pleasant Valley: A Senior Sex Scandal Murder Mystery Musical. Check out photos from the production.

This show features book, music, and lyrics by Bay Area composer/playwright/lyricist Min Kahng, whose The Four Immigrants: An American Musical Manga made its World Premiere at TheatreWorks. Set in a senior living community, this lively musical comedy explodes misconceptions about sexuality and aging. An audience favorite at TheatreWorks’ 2023 New Works Festival, this modern work set in today’s digital world follows Gen Z influencer Jade, who becomes enmeshed in solving mysterious murders in her grandmother June’s residence,

Happy Pleasant Valley Senior Apartments. Inspired by their favorite crime-solving heroines, Jade and June join forces to track down the perpetrator in this rollicking comedy which was the recipient of TheatreWorks’ Kurjan/Butler Commission. In-demand director/playwright and TheatreWorks Associate Producer of Casting & Literary Management Jeffrey Lo, who recently helmed the hit production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley, directs.

Happy Pleasant Valley: A Senior Sex Scandal Murder Mystery Musical is presented in a co-production with Center Repertory Company, where it will appear following its TheatreWorks run. Happy Pleasant Valley: A Senior Sex Scandal Murder Mystery Musical will perform March 5-30, 2025 (press opening: March 8) at Lucie Stern Theatre, 1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto. For tickets ($34-$115) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call 877-662-8978.

