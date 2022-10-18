Photos: First Look at San Jose Stage Company's SEX WITH STRANGERS

San Jose Stage Company presents the first production of its 40th Anniversary 2022-23 Season, Sex with Strangers by Laura Eason. Check out photos here!

Directed by Johnny Moreno, Sex with Strangers will run from October 12 - 30, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, October 15th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $34 - $74 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

San Jose Stage Company's previously scheduled production of The Play That Goes Wrong (originally set to perform September 21 - October 16, 2022) will now serve as the 2022-2023 season finale. The production will run June 7 - July 2, 2023.