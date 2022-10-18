Photos: First Look at San Jose Stage Company's SEX WITH STRANGERS
Directed by Johnny Moreno, Sex with Strangers will run from October 12 – 30, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company.
San Jose Stage Company presents the first production of its 40th Anniversary 2022-23 Season, Sex with Strangers by Laura Eason. Check out photos here!
Directed by Johnny Moreno, Sex with Strangers will run from October 12 - 30, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, October 15th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $34 - $74 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.
San Jose Stage Company's previously scheduled production of The Play That Goes Wrong (originally set to perform September 21 - October 16, 2022) will now serve as the 2022-2023 season finale. The production will run June 7 - July 2, 2023.
Photo Credit: Dave Lepori
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich
Matthew Kropschot, Allison F. Rich