Photos: First Look at San Jose Stage Company's MEET JOHN DOE
The production will run from November 23 – December 18, 2022
San Jose Stage Company has released all new production photos from The Stage's World Premiere adaptation of Frank Capra's classic MEET JOHN DOE by Robert Riskin. Adapted and directed by Kenneth Kelleher, MEET JOHN DOE will run from November 23 - December 18, 2022 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, November 26th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $34 - $74 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.
A reporter's fake news turns a tramp into a national hero and unknowingly makes him a pawn of big business. More relevant today, this story explores the societal / individual's distrust and manipulation of government and other institutions meant to protect the people. MEET JOHN DOE, based on Frank Capra's beloved film, is a story about media, politics and the American Dream.
The cast of MEET JOHN DOE will feature Aldo Billingslea* as "Long John Willoughby / John Doe," Jennifer Le Blanc* as "Ann Mitchell," Norman Gee* as "Richard Connell," Julian López-Morillas* as "The Colonel," Michael Storm* as "D.B. Norton," Keith Pinto* as "Bert Hansen," Garland Thompson, Jr. as Ensemble, Jacqueline Neeley as Ensemble, Nick Mandracchia as Ensemble, and Donna Federico as Ensemble.
In addition to Kenneth Kelleher, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Designer), Madeline Berger (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Marisa Whitmore (Sound Designer), Garland Thompson Jr. (Projections Consultant), and Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator).
*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.
Photo Credit: Dave Lepori
Norman Gee, Garland Thompson Jr., Jacqueline Neeley, Nick Mandracchia, Aldo Billingslea, Allison F. Rich, Julian López-Morillas, Michael Storm, Keith Pinto, and Jennifer Le Blanc
Norman Gee, Jennifer Le Blanc, and Michael Storm
Michael Storm, Norman Gee, Jennifer Le Blanc, Julian López-Morillas, and Aldo Billingslea
Julian López-Morillas and Aldo Billingslea
Garland Thompson Jr., Julian López-Morillas, and Aldo Billingslea
Julian López-Morillas, and Garland Thompson Jr.
Jennifer Le Blanc and Allison F. Rich
Aldo Billingslea, Julian López-Morillas, Garland Thompson Jr., Keith Pinto, Michael Storm, Jacqueline Neeley, Jennifer Le Blanc, Nick Mandracchia, and Norman Gee
Aldo Billingslea and Julian López-Morillas
Jacqueline Neeley and Keith Pinto
Aldo Billingslea, Michael Storm Nick Mandracchia, Norman Gee, Garland Thompson Jr., Jacqueline Neeley, Keith Pinto, and Jennifer Le Blanc
Aldo Billingslea and Jennifer Le Blanc
Jacqueline Neeley and Jennifer Le Blanc
Aldo Billingslea and Jennifer Le Blanc
Michael Storm and Aldo Billingslea
Julian López-Morillas, Nick Mandracchia, Keith Pinto, and Jacqueline Neeley
Jennifer Le Blanc, Aldo Billingslea, Keith Pinto, Jacqueline Neeley, Nick Mandracchia, Julian López-Morillas, Michael Storm, and Allison F. Rich.
