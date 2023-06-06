Photos: First Look at Sam Pinkleton's THE WIZARD OF OZ at American Conservatory Theater

When you enter the Toni Rembe Theater to experience The Wizard of Oz, you’ll connect with rekindled memories—as well as the spark of unexpected surprises and twists!
Get a first look at brand-new production photos from The Wizard of Oz, performing at American Conservatory Theater now through June 25, 2023!
Do you remember the first time you saw L. Frank Baum’s classic tale come to life? The sweeping music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, the beloved characters, and the enthralling journey of a young girl from a grayscale Kansas prairie to a world filled with color, danger, and magic. For decades this enchanting classic musical has been part of some of the best moments of our lives. When you enter the Toni Rembe Theater to experience The Wizard of Oz, you’ll connect with rekindled memories—as well as the spark of unexpected surprises and twists!
The Wizard of Oz is directed and choreographed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton (world premiere of Soft Power and Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway) and features scenic design and costumes by Tony Award winner David Zinn (Funny Girl and Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway; Edward Albee’s Seascape at A.C.T.).
Photo credit: Kevin Berne
Cathleen Riddley and Chanel Tilghman
Chanel Tilghman and Ada Westfall
El Beh, Darryl V. Jones, and Chanel Tilghman
Cathleen Riddley and Chanel Tilghman
Courtney Walsh and Beth Wilmurt, Katrina Lauren McGraw, Ezra Reaves, and Ada Westfall
Chanel Tilghman and Courtney Walss
Ezra Reaves, El Beh, Travis Santell Rowland, and Beth Wilmurt
(Top) Katrina Lauren McGraw, (Bottom) Chanel Tilghman, and (Background) Beth Wilmurt
Beth Wilmurt Darryl V. Jones, Chanel Tilghman, El Beh, Cathleen Riddley, and Danny Scheie
