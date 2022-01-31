Photos: First Look at HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Sam Francisco Playhouse

Get a first look at the acclaimed play Heroes of the Fourth Turning by Will Arbery at San Francisco Playhouse.

Days after the white-supremacist riot in Charlottesville, four old friends gather for a reunion at their conservative Catholic alma mater in Wyoming. As the party stretches late into the night, they grapple with their beliefs and their place in the world, the conversation spiraling into spiritual chaos, clashing politics, and furious debate.

Winner of the 2020 Obie Award for Playwriting, Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play, and a Pulitzer Finalist, the riveting and witty Heroes of the Fourth Turning speaks to the heart of a country at war with itself.

