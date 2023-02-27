Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Get a first look at brand-new production photos from Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through April 2, 2023.

Check out the photos below!

Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock! This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past. Directed by Chay Yew, and featuring songs by Dengue Fever, this intimate rock epic about family secrets is set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history.

Cambodian Rock Band was developed in The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work in 2016. This production is presented in association with Alley Theatre, ACT Theatre/5th Avenue, and Center Theatre Group.

Photo credit: Lynn Lane

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Joseph Ngo, Abraham Kim, Geena Quintos, and Moses Villarama

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Geena Quintos and Jane Lui

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Joseph Ngo and Francis Jue

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Francis Jue

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Geena Quintos and Joseph Ngo

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Joseph Ngo, Geena Quintos, Abraham Kim, Jane Lui, and Moses Villarama

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Joseph Ngo, Geena Quintos, Jane Lui, and Moses Villarama

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Joseph Ngo and Geena Quintos

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Moses Villarama and Joseph Ngo

Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Joseph Ngo and Geena Quintos




Boarte Piano Trio Joins Suòno Artist Management Roster Photo
Boarte Piano Trio Joins Suòno Artist Management Roster
Warsaw-based ensemble the Boarte Piano Trio has joined the artist roster of Suòno Artist Management for representation throughout North America.
Peninsula Ballet to Present FRIDA KAHLO and CARMEN in April Photo
Peninsula Ballet to Present FRIDA KAHLO and CARMEN in April
​​​​​​​Peninsula Ballet Theatre's 55th anniversary season continues with two one-act dance works to be presented April 1 and 2 at the San Mateo Performing Arts Center: Carmen Suite and The Paintings of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo in Movement.
Photos: First Look at 42nd Street Moons ANYTHING GOES Photo
Photos: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ANYTHING GOES
San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon (Daniel Thomas, Executive Artistic Director and Daren A.C. Carollo, Producing Artistic Director) has released production photos for Cole Porter’s ANYTHING GOES, which launches the Company’s 2023 Mainstage Season. Check out the photos here!
RICHARD II to Open in March at The Pear Theatre Photo
RICHARD II to Open in March at The Pear Theatre
The Pear Theatre has announced casting and production details for its next co-production, William Shakespeare's Richard II, with Perspective Theatre Company. The show runs March 9 - 26, 2023 at The Pear Theatre in Mountain View.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ANYTHING GOESPhotos: First Look at 42nd Street Moon's ANYTHING GOES
February 25, 2023

San Francisco’s 42nd Street Moon (Daniel Thomas, Executive Artistic Director and Daren A.C. Carollo, Producing Artistic Director) has released production photos for Cole Porter’s ANYTHING GOES, which launches the Company’s 2023 Mainstage Season. Check out the photos here!
RICHARD II to Open in March at The Pear TheatreRICHARD II to Open in March at The Pear Theatre
February 25, 2023

The Pear Theatre has announced casting and production details for its next co-production, William Shakespeare's Richard II, with Perspective Theatre Company. The show runs March 9 - 26, 2023 at The Pear Theatre in Mountain View.
Photos: First Look at FUN HOME at Berkeley PlayhousePhotos: First Look at FUN HOME at Berkeley Playhouse
February 25, 2023

Berkeley Playhouse has released production photos for Fun Home, running through April 2, 2023. Fun Home’s book and lyrics are by Lisa Kron, with music by Jeanine Tesori, and is based on the graphic novel by Alison Bechdel. Fun Home is directed by William Thomas Hodgson, assistant directed by Sam Jackson, and music directed by Michael Patrick Wiles. Check out the photos here!
Plethos Productions Kicks Off Season 6Plethos Productions Kicks Off Season 6
February 25, 2023

This January, nonprofit community theatre Plethos Productions announced its 6th performance season! This year performing arts lovers can expect more opportunities than ever all in our hyperlocal Castro Valley area. 
Award-Winning a Cappella Groups From Nationwide to Perform at Lesher Center for the Arts in MarchAward-Winning a Cappella Groups From Nationwide to Perform at Lesher Center for the Arts in March
February 24, 2023

College Notes will return to the Lesher Center for the Arts for its fifth year of breathtaking a cappella performances, featuring talented groups from top universities from across the country.
share