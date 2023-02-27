Photos: First Look at CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Get a first look at brand-new production photos from Lauren Yee's Cambodian Rock Band, performing at Berkeley Repertory Theatre now through April 2, 2023.

Check out the photos below!

Guitars tuned. Mic checked. Get ready to rock! This darkly funny, electric new play with music tells the story of a Khmer Rouge survivor returning to Cambodia for the first time in 30 years, as his daughter prepares to prosecute one of Cambodia's most infamous war criminals. Backed by a live band playing contemporary Dengue Fever hits and classic Cambodian oldies, this thrilling story toggles back and forth in time as father and daughter face the music of the past. Directed by Chay Yew, and featuring songs by Dengue Fever, this intimate rock epic about family secrets is set against a dark chapter of Cambodian history.

Cambodian Rock Band was developed in The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work in 2016. This production is presented in association with Alley Theatre, ACT Theatre/5th Avenue, and Center Theatre Group.