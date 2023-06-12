Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO

The cast of eight actors takes on multiple roles in this Brechtian cabaret-style performance, creating an intimate and disturbing exploration of Shakespeare's drama.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Finalists/Semifinalists Revealed For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival Photo 3 Finalists/Semifinalists Revealed For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T. Geary Theatre Photo 4 Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at A.C.T. Geary Theatre

San Jose Stage Company has released first look photos of its jazz-infused adaptation of William Shakespeare’s OTHELLO. Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, OTHELLO will run from through June 25, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113).

The Stage presents a reimagined, jazz-infused version of William Shakespeare’s OTHELLO, set in the gritty and dark world of a 1950s film-noir jazz club milieu, providing a unique twist and an extra layer of intensity to the already powerful drama. The cast of eight actors takes on multiple roles in this Brechtian cabaret-style performance, creating an intimate and disturbing exploration of Shakespeare's timeless themes.

At its core, this production delves into the tragic love story of Othello and Desdemona, complicated by the cunning manipulations of Iago who leads Othello to believe that Desdemona is unfaithful. With themes of love, deceit, betrayal, and murder at its core, this reimagined version of OTHELLO provides a powerful commentary on these timeless themes and offers a fresh perspective on Shakespeare's classic tragedy while remaining true to its enduring relevance.

The cast of OTHELLO will feature Aldo Billingslea* as “Othello,” Johnny Moreno* as “Iago,” Charisse Loriaux* as “Desdemona,” Michael Storm* as “Brabantio/Montano,” Davied Morales as “Cassio,” Nick Mandracchia as “Roderigo,” Judith Miller as “Emilia/Duke of Venice” and Elenor Irene Paul as “Bianca/Lodovico.”  

In addition to Kenneth Kelleher, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Consultant), Jean Cardinale (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), and Justin Travis Buchs* (Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Dave Lepori

Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO
Charisse Loriaux And Judith Miller

Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO
Johnny Moreno And Aldo Billingslea

Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO
Davied Morales And Elenor Irene Paul

Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO
Johnny Moreno, Davied Morales And Nick Mandracchia

Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO
Nick Mandracchia And Johnny Moreno

Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO
Michael Storm And Davied Morales

Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO
Judith Miller

Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO
Davied Morales And Johnny Moreno

Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO
Nick Mandracchia, Johnny Moreno And Michael Storm

Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO
Michael Storm



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Photo
Review: STEEL MAGNOLIAS At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

What did our critic think of STEEL MAGNOLIAS at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley?

2
Town Hall Theatre Co. Announces Next FRONT PORCH PRESENTS Photo
Town Hall Theatre Co. Announces Next FRONT PORCH PRESENTS

Front Porch has partnered with Town Hall Theatre Co in Lafayette to offer a new series called Front Porch Presents.

3
Solo Opera to Present The West Coast Premiere of THE THREE FEATHERS in September Photo
Solo Opera to Present The West Coast Premiere of THE THREE FEATHERS in September

Solo Opera will produce their largest, most ambitious opera to date, The Three Feathers, with music by award winning composer, Lori Laitman and libretto by former CA poet laureate, Dana Gioia. This family friendly 85-minute show will be sung in English and run Sept. 8 and 10, 2023 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in the 785 seat Hofmann Theater.

4
Festival Opera to Present OPERA IN THE PARK Concert This Month Photo
Festival Opera to Present OPERA IN THE PARK Concert This Month

Festival Opera will return to the beautiful setting of Orinda Community Park on Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m., with the 13th Annual Opera in the Park concert. Free and ample lawn seating will await attendees along with a selection of food and wine trucks to enable their summer repast al fresco.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video Photos & Video: First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play' Video
Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical' Video
Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Revival of a Musical'
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiesta Cultural
Lesher Center for the Arts (6/20-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In the Heights
Center Repertory Company (5/27-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Steel Magnolias
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (6/07-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Road to Mecca
Z Below (6/04-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "The Waiting Period"
The Marsh San Francisco (5/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BANANAS!
Circus Bella (6/08-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Oakland Theater Project (5/26-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Enchanted Evening
Transcendence Theatre Company (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Axle Surgeons of California, Inc.
Axle Surgeons of California & Northern California - Axle Doctor (5/26-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment
Cinnabar Theater (4/12-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You