Photos: First Look At San Jose Stage Company's Jazz-Infused OTHELLO

San Jose Stage Company has released first look photos of its jazz-infused adaptation of William Shakespeare’s OTHELLO. Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, OTHELLO will run from through June 25, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113).

The Stage presents a reimagined, jazz-infused version of William Shakespeare’s OTHELLO, set in the gritty and dark world of a 1950s film-noir jazz club milieu, providing a unique twist and an extra layer of intensity to the already powerful drama. The cast of eight actors takes on multiple roles in this Brechtian cabaret-style performance, creating an intimate and disturbing exploration of Shakespeare's timeless themes.

At its core, this production delves into the tragic love story of Othello and Desdemona, complicated by the cunning manipulations of Iago who leads Othello to believe that Desdemona is unfaithful. With themes of love, deceit, betrayal, and murder at its core, this reimagined version of OTHELLO provides a powerful commentary on these timeless themes and offers a fresh perspective on Shakespeare's classic tragedy while remaining true to its enduring relevance.

The cast of OTHELLO will feature Aldo Billingslea* as “Othello,” Johnny Moreno* as “Iago,” Charisse Loriaux* as “Desdemona,” Michael Storm* as “Brabantio/Montano,” Davied Morales as “Cassio,” Nick Mandracchia as “Roderigo,” Judith Miller as “Emilia/Duke of Venice” and Elenor Irene Paul as “Bianca/Lodovico.”

In addition to Kenneth Kelleher, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Consultant), Jean Cardinale (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), and Justin Travis Buchs* (Stage Manager).

Photo Credit: Dave Lepori