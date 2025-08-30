Photos: EUREKA DAY at Marin Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marin Theatre kicks off its 2025/26 season with Jonathan Spector’s acclaimed play Eureka Day presented in partnership with Aurora Theatre Company in a new production that reunites almost all of its original cast and creative team. Winner of a 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play for its run on Broadway, this hilarious comedy satirizes “wokeness,” political correctness, and good intentions.

Presciently written pre-pandemic, the play follows chaos erupting at a privileged Berkeley, California school when a mumps outbreak escalates the vaccine debate to a fever pitch amongst its progressive parents. Directed by Aurora Theatre Company Artistic Director Josh Costello, Eureka Day will be performed August 28 – September 21, 2025 (press opening: September 2) at Marin Theatre, 397 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley. Tickets ($38-$89 plus a $6 handling fee per total order) are available at MarinTheatre.org or by calling 415-388-5208.

Eureka Day was commissioned by Aurora Theatre Company and made its World Premiere at there in 2018. It won the Bay Area’s prestigious 2019 Will Glickman Award for Best New Play as well as awards from Theatre Bay Area and San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC). The San Francisco Chronicle gave the production its highest rating and called it “so crisply defined that you might have to periodically remind yourself that you haven’t already met these characters in real life.” It later performed Off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway’s Manhattan Theatre Club in a production starring Bill Irwin, Thomas Middleditch, and Jessica Hecht, receiving Drama Desk and Drama League awards for Outstanding Revival of a Play in addition to the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival. The New York Times lauded it with a Critic’s Pick, calling it “the perfect play for our age of disagreement.” The New Yorker deemed it “so brilliantly yoked to the current American moment.” Eureka Day was also presented at London’s Old Vic in 2022, in a production starring Helen Hunt, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Ben Schnetzer. where The Daily Standard called it “Incisive, witty. Laugh-out-loud funny. A needle-sharp comedy that packs a smart and timely punch.”