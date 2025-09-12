Photos: COSÌ FAN TUTTE Opens Opera San José’s Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera San José will kick off its 42nd season with Mozart’s beloved romantic comedy Così Fan Tutte, a sparkling blend of charm and wit that plays out like an 18th-century reality show—“Temptation Island” meets powdered wigs—where loyalty is tested, disguises abound, and no heart escapes unscathed. See photos here!

Internationally acclaimed tenor and director Alek Shrader makes his OSJ directorial debut, with Music Director and Principal Conductor Joseph Marcheso leading Mozart’s brilliant and effervescent score. When two young couples are entangled in a scheming philosopher’s loyalty test, their love is turned upside down in a whirlwind of mistaken identities and scintillating secrets. As the cynical Don Alfonso wagers that their devoted girlfriends will stray by the end of the day, the young men confidently accept the challenge—only to expose unexpected revelations about love, fidelity, and attraction. In a world where love is both a game and a gamble, this opera exposes the comedic—and sometimes uncomfortable—truths behind romance. Così Fan Tutte will be performed in Italian with English and Spanish supertitles, September 14–28, 2025 (performance dates/times below) at the California Theatre, 345 South First Street, San José. For more information or to purchase tickets ($58 - $215), the public can visit or call 408-437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 11:00am - 5:30pm).

The lively cast features a vibrant mix of returning favorites and exciting debuts. Ricardo José Rivera, lauded for his charismatic performance as Papageno in last season’s The Magic Flute, stars as Guglielmo. Ferrando will be performed by tenor Jonghyun Park. Artist-in-Residence Joanne Evans makes her company debut as Dorabella, and Artist-in-ResidenceEmily Michiko Jensen makes her role debut as Fiordiligi. Renowned bass-baritone Dale Travis brings his signature comedic flair to the role of Don Alfonso, while Artist-in-Residence Nicole Koh—praised for her performance as Papagena in last season’s The Magic Flute—takes on the spirited role of Despina.

The creative team for Così Fan Tutte includes Alek Shrader (Director), Joseph Marcheso (Conductor), Noah Lindquist (Assistant Conductor, Conducting 9/26 and 9/28), Steven C. Kemp (Set Designer), Anshuman Bhatia (Lighting Designer),Elizabeth Poindexter (Original Costume Designs), and Sharon Peng (Hair and Makeup)

Mozart’s Così Fan Tutte premiered in Vienna in 1790, with a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, the same librettist behind The Marriage of Figaro and Don Giovanni. Often translated as “All Women Do It,” the opera is a sharp, satirical exploration of love, fidelity, and human behavior. Set against a deceptively light-hearted score, the story follows a cynical wager that tests the faithfulness of two sisters, leading to a series of romantic entanglements and revelations. Though initially controversial for its perceived immorality, Così Fan Tutte has become a staple of the operatic repertoire, admired today for its psychological depth, elegant structure, and sparkling wit.

Photo credit: David Allen

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.