Photos: CO-FOUNDERS at American Conservatory Theater

You can now get a look at new production photos from the world premiere hip-hop musical, CO-FOUNDERS, performing at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater now through Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Witness the launch of the next great hip-hop musical, born in the heart of the Bay! Co-Founders is the story of an underrated young Oakland coder, Esata, who hacks her way into the most competitive startup accelerator in San Francisco. Determined to save her house as an influx of wealth threatens to push her community out, Esata forms an unlikely partnership with a prep-school dropout. In a field where the privileged make a killing while folks across the bridge grind to survive, can Esata win Silicon Valley’s game without leaving her community behind?

Created by three extraordinary Bay Area voices—Ryan Nicole Austin, Beau Lewis, and Adesha Adefela—the musical features a deliciously catchy score that draws from the Bay’s rich hip-hop traditions, as well as soul, gospel, funk, jazz, R&B, and more. Employing visual technology entirely new to theater, Co-Founders is a sharply funny, deeply felt, exuberant celebration of the Bay and the dreamers, hustlers, and innovators that make it magical.



