Photos: CO-FOUNDERS at American Conservatory Theater

Performances will run now through Sunday, July 6, 2025.
You can now get a look at new production photos from the world premiere hip-hop musical, CO-FOUNDERS, performing at A.C.T.’s Strand Theater now through Sunday, July 6, 2025.
Witness the launch of the next great hip-hop musical, born in the heart of the Bay! Co-Founders is the story of an underrated young Oakland coder, Esata, who hacks her way into the most competitive startup accelerator in San Francisco. Determined to save her house as an influx of wealth threatens to push her community out, Esata forms an unlikely partnership with a prep-school dropout. In a field where the privileged make a killing while folks across the bridge grind to survive, can Esata win Silicon Valley’s game without leaving her community behind?
Created by three extraordinary Bay Area voices—Ryan Nicole Austin, Beau Lewis, and Adesha Adefela—the musical features a deliciously catchy score that draws from the Bay’s rich hip-hop traditions, as well as soul, gospel, funk, jazz, R&B, and more. Employing visual technology entirely new to theater, Co-Founders is a sharply funny, deeply felt, exuberant celebration of the Bay and the dreamers, hustlers, and innovators that make it magical.
Photo credit: Kevin Berne
Ryan Nicole Austin, Tommy Soulati Shepherd, Jordan Covington, Adesha Adefela, and Aneesa Folds
Tommy Soulati Shepherd, Jordan Covington, Roe Hartrampf, Deanalís Arocho Resto, Aneesa Folds, Ryan Nicole Austin, and Adesha Adefela
Jordan Covington, Roe Hartrampf, Aneesa Folds, Deanalís Arocho Resto, Adesha Adefela, Tommy Soulati Shepherd, and Ryan Nicole Austin
Aneesa Folds and Adesha Adefela
Aneesa Folds and Roe Hartrampf
Aneesa Folds, Adesha Adefela, Ryan Nicole Austin, Deanalís Arocho Resto, Jordan Covington, and Tommy Soulati Shepherd
Adesha Adefela and Aneesa Folds
Roe Hartrampf and Aneesa Folds
Adesha Adefela, Tommy Soulati Shepherd, Ryan Nicole Austin, Jordan Covington, Roe Hartrampf, and Aneesa Folds
The cast
