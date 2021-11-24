Photos: Berkeley Playhouse Presents INTO THE WOODS

Berkeley Playhouse opens its 13th season of musical theater productions with Into the Woods , performing November 19 to December 23, 2021.

Into the Woods is directed and choreographed by Alex Rodriguez and music directed by Kenji Higashihama.

Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine brilliantly weave classic Grimm fairytales together in this musical full of depth and magic. A baker and his wife endeavor to lift a family curse by journeying into the woods, where they encounter Rapunzel, Cinderella, Jack (of Beanstalk fame), Little Red Riding Hood and other classic fairytale characters. Adventure ensues and together they learn to "be careful what you wish for."

"Into the Woods is one of the most respected shows in musical theater history, and I'm honored Berkeley Playhouse selected me to tell this wonderful story and help reopen its doors," said Director Alex Rodriguez. "Sondheim has said Into the Woods is about 'community responsibility,' and it was chosen specifically so we can explore this topic. I believe there is no better time than now to have this conversation with Bay Area audiences, told through the lens of our beautifully diverse community of actors with some magic along the way."

For tickets ($25 for previews, $29-$44 for regular performances) or more information, the public may call (510) 845-8542 x351 or visit berkeleyplayhouse.org . Group rates are available for 10 or more people. Ticket prices are subject to change at any time.