Photo Flash: San Jose Stage Company Presents CHICAGO​

San Jose Stage Company presents Broadway's longest-running American musical ​CHICAGO​.

​CHICAGO​ features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. ​CHICAGO​ is based on the play by Maurine Dallas Watkins, with the script adaptation by David Thompson. The Stage's production of ​CHICAGO​ will be directed by Randall King, choreography by Tracey Freeman-Shaw and music direction by Benjamin Belew. ​

CHICAGO​ will run through March 15, 2020 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets available online at ​www.thestage.org​.

The principal cast of ​CHICAGO ​includes Allison F. Rich* as "Velma Kelly," Monique Hafen Adams* as "Roxie Hart," Keith Pinto* as "Billy Flynn," Branden Noel Thomas* as "Matron 'Mama' Morton," Kyle Bielfield* as "Mary Sunshine" and Sean Doughty as "Amos Hart." The ​CHICAGO​ ensemble includes Patrick Brewer, Tracey Freeman-Shaw*, Matthew Kropschot, Zoey Lytle, Jill Miller, Monica Moe, Jacqueline Neeley, Vinh Nguyen, Nick Rodrigues and Tony Wooldridge.

In addition to Mr. King, Ms. Freeman-Shaw and Mr. Belew, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Design), Michael Palumbo + (Lighting Design), Ashley Garlick (Costume Design), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Design), Caitlin Elizabeth (Props Coordinator) and Michael Truman Cavanaugh* (Production Stage Manager).

Viscerally modern, CHICAGO -- the longest-running American musical on Broadway -- explodes with energy. In roaring twenties Chicago, Roxie Hart lands on murderers' row along with famed nightclub star Velma Kelly. Chicago's slickest lawyer, Billy Flynn, is set to defend them and soon turns their stories into a media circus filled with flair to gain the public's sympathy. As a timely satire on American justice and sensationalized journalism, CHICAGO relies on "fake news" to reconstruct public reality. This sharp-edged musical mixes the immortal style of Bob Fosse with infamous songs like "The Cell Block Tango", "Mr. Cellophane", & "All That Jazz" into a powder keg of a show.

