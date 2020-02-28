Photo Flash: San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon Presents A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER.

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon presents the critically-acclaimed Tony Award-winning "Best Musical" A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER.

Based on a novel by Roy Horniman, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER features a book & lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, and music & lyrics by Steven Lutvak. 42nd Street Moon's production will be directed by Daren A.C. Carollo, with music direction by Daniel Thomas and choreography by Christina Lazo. A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER runs from February 26 - March 15, 2020 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, February 29 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $31 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

A perfect blend of farce, romance, and treachery, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER won the Tony for Best Musical in 2014, and we're proud to host the Bay Area professional premiere! When a commoner finds he's eighth in line for an Earldom, he begins fiendishly plotting to move to the top of the heap. With a sparkling score and a crack ensemble cast, this GUIDE is part comedy of manners and part music hall romp-you'll be dying of laughter.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER follows in the Tony Award-winning footsteps of 42nd Street Moon's production of ONCE, which recently won the Theatre Bay Area Award for "Best Musical."



The cast of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER will feature Kevin Singer* ("Monty"), Melissa WolfKlain* ("Phoebe"), Christine Capsuto-Shulman* ("Sibella"), Matt Hammons* ("The D'Ysquith Family"), Teressa Foss* ("Miss Shingle"/Ensemble), Lee Ann Payne* ("Lady Eugenia"/Ensemble), Noel Anthony Escobar* (Ensemble), Nick Nakashima* (Ensemble), Sean Fenton* (Ensemble), Amanda Johnson* ("Miss Barley"/Ensemble), Nicole Helfer (Ensemble) and Hayley Lovgren (Ensemble).

In addition to Carollo, Thomas and Lazo, the creative team will include Mark Mendelson (Scenic Designer), Claudio Silva Restrepo (Lighting Designer), Rebecca Valentino (Costume Designer), Alicia Lerner* (Stage Manager) and Ashley Garlick* (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets to A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.).





