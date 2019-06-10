Photo Flash: San Francisco Playhouse Presents THE FIT By Carey Perloff

San Francisco Playhouse announced casting for the final Sandbox Series production of its 2018/2019 Season - the world premiere of The Fit, written by Carey Perloff. Bill English will direct.



It's a fight for survival in the Silicon Valley world of venture capital and Sakina, an Indian-American venture capital associate, has big dreams of financing her idea of a bio-receptive, information-gathering fabric. But will she fit in a place where her values and identity must be compromised for her goal to be realized? Ethics, tribalism, and the intentions of business are tackled as Perloff delves into the shark tank of finance.



"We are drawn to playwrights like Carey Perloff who ask challenging questions that resonate for our lives today," said Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English. "In The Fit, Ms. Perloff has created a morality tale for the tech world that asks audiences to weigh the delicate balance between innovation and ethics. Developing plays like The Fit is the very reason our Sandbox Series exists, and I am especially looking forward to working with Ms. Perloff to produce her play at The Strand, a venue which would not exist without her vision and leadership."



The cast of The Fit features Arwen Anderson*, Jeff Kim, Johnny Moreno*, Avanthika Srinivasan*, and Michelle Talgarow*.



San Francisco Playhouse's production of The Fit is made possible by executive producers Toni Rembe and Arthur Rock; producers Keith Goldstein and Donna Warrington, Nancy Livingston and Fred Levin, The Shenson Foundation; and associate producers Richard and Terry Horrigan, Sue Kubly, Amy Lawson and Scott Fittje, and Barbara and Saul Rockman.

Photo Credit: Jessica Palopoli.



The cast of â€˜The Fitâ€™ with playwright Carey Perloff

Johnny Moreno, Avanthika Srinivasan

Johnny Moreno. Jeff Kim

Johnny Moreno. Avanthika Srinivasan, Jeff Kim

Avanthika Srinivasan, Arwen Anderson

Marcia (Arwen Anderson*) (Johnny Moreno*)

Michelle Talgarow, Sakina (Avanthika Srinivasan

Jeff Kim and Avanthika Srinivasan





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You