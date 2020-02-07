Photo Flash: First Look at Chanticleers Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Chanticleers Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, a play by Robert Harling. The show will run from February 7, 2020 through March 1, 2020: Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. All performances will take place at Chanticleers Theater, 3683 Quail Avenue, Castro Valley Community Center Park, Castro Valley, California. Tickets are $22-$27 each and may be purchased online at https://chanticleers.org/ or by calling 510-SEE-LIVE (510-733-5483). Group discounts also available.

Performing in Steel Magnolias will be Jamie Strube as "Shelby", Anya Cherniss as "Annelle", Julie Etzel as "M'Lynn", Cynthia Lagodzinski as "Truvy", Eve Tieck as "Ouiser", and Sally Hogarty as "Clairee".

Photo Credit: Cathy Bucher

Eve Tieck and Julia Etzel

Cynthia Lagodzinski and Anya Cherniss

Jamie Strube and Cynthia Lagodzinski

Anya Cherniss and Sally Hogarty

Eve Tieck and Anya Cherniss

Eve Tieck

Cynthia Lagodzinski, Jamie Strube, and Julia Etzel

Anya Cherniss and Julia Etzel

Cynthia Lagodzinski and Eve Tieck

Sally Hogarty, Eve Tieck, and Anya Cherniss

Cynthia Lagodzinski and Julia Etzel

Julia Etzel and Cynthia Lagodzinski

Eve Tieck and Jamie Strube

Cynthia Lagodzinski





