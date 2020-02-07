Photo Flash: First Look at Chanticleers Theatre's STEEL MAGNOLIAS
Chanticleers Theatre presents Steel Magnolias, a play by Robert Harling. The show will run from February 7, 2020 through March 1, 2020: Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm. All performances will take place at Chanticleers Theater, 3683 Quail Avenue, Castro Valley Community Center Park, Castro Valley, California. Tickets are $22-$27 each and may be purchased online at https://chanticleers.org/ or by calling 510-SEE-LIVE (510-733-5483). Group discounts also available.
Performing in Steel Magnolias will be Jamie Strube as "Shelby", Anya Cherniss as "Annelle", Julie Etzel as "M'Lynn", Cynthia Lagodzinski as "Truvy", Eve Tieck as "Ouiser", and Sally Hogarty as "Clairee".
Photo Credit: Cathy Bucher
