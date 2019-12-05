Photo Flash: Check Out Production Photos for 42nd Street Moon's SCROOGE IN LOVE!

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors) is pleased to announce the full cast and creative team for the 2019 return production of the beloved Holiday musical SCROOGE IN LOVE! A smash-hit sell-out in 2015 (World Premiere) and 2016, SCROOGE IN LOVE! is back by popular demand to delight Moon audiences of all ages. Featuring music by Larry Grossman, lyrics by Kellen Blair and a book by Duane Poole, the 2019 production of SCROOGE IN LOVE! will once again star Broadway's Jason Graae* (currently appearing as the Wizard in the National Tour of WICKED) as "Ebenezer Scrooge." Moon favorite Dyan McBride returns as Director, with Ken Brill as Music Director and Choreography by Staci Arriaga. 42nd Street Moon's production of SCROOGE IN LOVE! runs from December 4 - 22, 2019 and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson St, San Francisco, CA 94111). The press opening will take place on Saturday, December 7 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $31 - $72 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

Check out photos below!

"SCROOGE IN LOVE! is an optimistic, charmingly funny and deeply emotional show," says Director Dyan McBride. "I'm so thrilled to return to direct the show for the fourth time; each time, I fall deeper in love with its glorious score and clever book/lyrics. This piece asks us to think about time in all its manifestations. How do you reconcile the past with the present? What does the future hold? Can you come to terms with regrets and set them right? SCROOGE IN LOVE! comes chock full of all your favorite ghosts and characters from 'A Christmas Carol,' but we start precisely a year after the Dickens' tale. It is a beautiful, humorous show that Bay Area audiences will fall in love with."





