Photo Flash: Berkeley Repertory Theatre Presents The West Coast Premiere of WHITE NOISE

Berkeley Repertory Theatre presents the West Coast premiere of White Noise written by Pulitzer Prize winner Suzan-Lori Parks and directed by Jaki Bradley.

Leo, Dawn, Ralph, and Misha are old friends. The two 30-something couples are educated, progressive, and cosmopolitan. But when a racially motivated incident with the police leaves Leo shaken, he makes a radical proposition to Ralph that forever alters the relationship between these four friends - and their view of the world.

Brave, intelligent, and eviscerating, White Noise is one of the most talked about new plays tackling our rapidly unraveling social contract. Berkeley Rep is the only regional theatre outside New York to present White Noise this year.

White Noise begins previews on Thursday, September 26 and runs through Sunday, November 10, 2019. Individual tickets begin at $30 ($15 if you're under 35) and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510 647-2949. Discounted tickets for White Noise are also available as part of season subscription packages. Press night will be on Thursday, October 3.





