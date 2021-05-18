Pear Theatre Presents THE LATE WEDDING by Christopher Chen

Pear Theatre presents its season finale, Christopher Chen's The Late Wedding, a funny and insightful 'hall of mirrors' play, presenting endless examples of human love and longing (this show replaces the originally programmed Falsettos).

Directed by Sinohui Hinojosa, this production can be viewed live in person, indoors or outdoors; or online as a streaming video, beginning June 18 (see schedule for details). For more information, or to purchase tickets ($30-$34), patrons may visit www.thepear.org or call (650) 254-1148.

Late Wedding is a fascinating tapestry of interwoven and shifting story lines, a humorous and poignant exploration of human relationships of all kinds. From an anthropological study, to action thriller, to space epic, to play-within-a-play, Chen's script moves like shifting sand dunes - always in motion, never taking the same exact shape twice while still finding an endless array of similar forms.

At its Crowded Fire production in 2014, the San Francisco Chronicle's Rob Hurwitt called it "beguiling and relentlessly inventive ... slyly metatheatrical, blissfully funny, whiplash-smart." Chad Jones of TheatreDogs dubbed it "as smart as it is funny and as challenging as it is intriguing."

Sinohui Hinojosa is the Co-founder and Creative Director of Emerging Artist Productions, as well as the founder of the San Jose Pop-Up Choir and both the San Jose International and Walnut Creek Short Film Festivals. As a filmmaker he produced and directed the short films "Pod Nation" (2005), "In Focus" (2006), the feature documentary "Scare Me: Behind the Scenes" (2007), the 13 episode web series "EXIT Stage Left" (2008/09) and Executive Produced the feature comedy "Cheer Up, Sam" (2010). Hinojosa works with other media creatives, filmmakers and clients to help craft stories that resonate. This past season, he worked with Pear Theatre as a director for its Fresh Baked Pears initiative, in which 14 Bay Area authors from historically or presently marginalized populations wrote short plays in just 24 hours, which were then presented online.

Pear Theatre began as the Pear Avenue Theatre in June 2002, under the leadership of Artistic Director Diane Tasca, by a group of theatre artists who believe that audiences are eager for plays that challenge as well as delight and move them. Pear Theatre produces intimate theatre by passionate artists, whether classic works or musical revues or cutting-edge plays. Now in its nineteenth season, the Pear attracts theatre artists and audience from all over the Bay Area for its award-winning and high-quality productions; and its ongoing commitment to excellence was recognized by the San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle with the Paine Knickerbocker Award, an annual special award for a Bay Area company contributing to the high quality of theatre in the region.

Pear Theatre moved in 2015 from its original 40-seat warehouse space to a new, state-of-the-art black box theatre close by, with capacity of 75-99 seats depending on the configuration of the production. After two years of growth under Artistic Director Betsy Kruse Craig, Pear Theatre is newly under the leadership of its third Artistic Director, Sinjin Jones.