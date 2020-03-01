Pear Theatre Presents SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM June 11 - July 12, 2020.

Pear Theatre swings into summer with Side by Side by Sondheim, a musical revue featuring the songs of the Broadway and film composer Stephen Sondheim. The show was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical, a Drama Desk Award, and five Tony Awards including Best Musical. Containing original narration by Ned Sherrin, the show features music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, with music also by Leonard Bernstein, Mary Rodgers, Richard Rodgers, and Jule Styne. This lively musical revue contains songs from musicals such as A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Gypsy, A Little Night Music, Company, Follies, Anyone Can Whistle, Do I Hear A Waltz?, West Side Story, Pacific Overtures, and more. Directed by Dave Leon.

WHEN: preview Thursday, June 11 at 7:30 PM

press opening Friday, June 12 at 8:00 PM

runs Thursdays at 7:30 PM, Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM through July 12

NO SHOWS JULY 2, 3, 4, OR 5

WHERE: Pear Theatre, 1110 La Avenida St., Mountain View

TICKETS: $20 (Previews) - $37; savings available for seniors & students.

For information or tickets, visit www.thepear.org or call (650) 254-1148.





