Palo Alto Players to Present ANNIE at the Lucie Stern Theater

Palo Alto Players continues its 95th season with the beloved Broadway classic Annie, running November 7–23, 2025, at the Lucie Stern Theater (1305 Middlefield Road, Palo Alto). Directed and choreographed by Joey Dippel, the production features a cast of 26 actors and one canine co-star.

Based on Harold Gray’s Little Orphan Annie comic strip, Annie tells the story of a spirited young orphan who escapes the clutches of Miss Hannigan’s orphanage in search of her parents—and discovers an unexpected family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks. The musical features classic songs including “Tomorrow,” “Maybe,” and “It’s a Hard Knock Life.”

“I'm overjoyed to return Annie to the Lucie Stern Theater—a show that captures the boundless optimism we all need right now,” said Artistic Director Patrick Klein. “With a spectacular cast and an incredibly gifted creative team, this production shines with heart, humor, and an infectious spirit of hope and possibility—the perfect way to kick off the holiday season.”

The production is directed and choreographed by Joey Dippel, with vocal direction by Pamela Serano. Dippel, a performer and arts leader whose work spans regional theatre and new musicals, makes his Palo Alto Players directing debut after choreographing School of Rock. Serano, owner and director of PnC Music, brings more than 30 years of professional music and performance experience to her role as vocal director.

The creative team includes set design by Patrick Klein, lighting design by Ed Hunter, costume design by Nolan Miranda, hair and makeup design by Karen Althoff, and sound design by Brian Foley.

Annie features a book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.