Original Soundtrack For DEAR SAN FRANCISCO Now Available On All Streaming Platforms

Club Fugazi Experiences announced today that the original soundtrack for Dear San Francisco-the intimate cirque experience from The 7 Fingers-is now available on all streaming platforms. Composed by Colin GagnÃ©, longtime composer for The 7 Fingers, the music for Dear San Francisco takes audiences on a visceral journey reminiscent of the City by the Bay. Taking inspiration from historic events, environmental elements, and actual cultural movements, the music gives layers to the production on a conscious and subliminal level. The music combines influences from several musical genres, including jazz, classical, folk, pop, and indie. GagnÃ© also interweaves a multitude of "Easter Eggs" throughout the score that keep audiences in the acoustic realities of San Francisco past and present.



"The Dear San Francisco soundtrack is inherently multifaceted, like the city it pays tribute to," said GagnÃ©. "As we went up and down those musical hills, we tried to capture the speed of a wind gust and the power of tectonic plates, the spontaneity of the beat generation, the shifting colors of the hippie movement, the complexity of a multicultural landscape, and the love stories it shelters. With the enthusiasm of re-opening live shows after a two-year hiatus, those inspirations were conjugated in the present tense. True to The 7 Fingers signature style, the soundtrack is music for the here and now. It is uplifting, unifying, and carries us into the future."



Colin GagnÃ© has been composing music and designing sound for circus, theater, and musicals for quite a while. After a diploma in electroacoustic composition at UniversitÃ© de MontrÃ©al, he worked with Akousma, Mutek, Cirque Eloize, ThÃ©Ã¢tre du Nouveau Monde, and The 7 Fingers, among others, while teaching musical technologies at CEGEP de St-Laurent. Recently, he composed the music for RÃ©versible (The 7 Fingers), Une chambre de verre (Nord Nord Est), Vice et Vertu (The 7 Fingers), Edmond (Juste pour Rire), La liste de mes envies (ThÃ©Ã¢tre du Rideau Vert), and designed sound for Fame The Musical (Juste Pour Rire,), Hotel (Cirque Eloize), Saloon (Cirque Eloize), and Le Journal d'Anne Frank (TNM), while doing musical arrangements and sound design for Sochi's Olympic Games Opening with The 7 Fingers in 2014. When he has some free time, he creates electronic music, under the name InocL.



The Dear San Francisco Track List:

Fire The Phantom Phone Booth Against the Wind / Cityscape Dear San Francisco Love is in the Air Coming West The Other Side Privatize This Neighborhoods The Beats Falcon Existential Crises Retro-Spectre Temblor Debris Out of the Storm

Powered by exhilarating acrobatics, choreography, spoken word, video projections, shadow play, and original music, Dear San Francisco invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and "hand-to-trap" (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats. The production has been hailed by critics as "breathtaking'' (San Francisco Examiner), "explosive" (CultureVulture), and "a stunner" (Hoodline). Since its opening in October 2021, the production has entertained over 80,000 locals and visitors.



The food and beverage options at Club Fugazi are curated to match the creativity on-stage and offer a range of cicchetti (small bites and plates) sourced from local purveyors, plus an adventurous selection of wines and beers that complement the club's Italian roots. The menu is available at every seat in the venue and the unique design of the Club's seating allows for socializing with groups and mingling with the performers before and after the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the full experience, with doors opening an hour before curtain.



Tickets for Dear San Francisco are on-sale through July 30, 2023 by visiting clubfugazisf.com or calling 415-273-0600. For private performance buyouts or to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102.