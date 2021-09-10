Opera San José Unveils 2021-22 Season Casting and Resident Artists

General Director Khori Dastoor has announced the 2021-22 Resident Company who will be cast in leading roles for Opera San José's upcoming season, welcoming a cohort of opera talent who will be starring in this season's California Theatre mainstage productions. In November,Opera San José returns for its first live production of the season, with Purcell's Dido and Aeneas (Nov. 13-28, 2021) starring four Resident Artists: accomplished mezzo-soprano Nikola Printz as Dido, celebrated baritone Efraín Solís as Aeneas, lauded soprano Maya Kherani as Belinda, and multi-award-winning bass-baritone Nathan Stark as The Sorcerer.

The season continues at the California Theatre in the new year with a vibrant production of Carmen (Feb. 12-28, 2022), featuring Resident Artists mezzo-soprano Nikola Printz as Carmen, tenor Noah Stewart as Don José, baritone Eugene Brancoveanu as Escamillo, soprano Teresa Castillo as Frasquita, and tenor Jared V. Esguerra as Remendado. Opera San José closes this unforgettable season with Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's classic American tale of two star-crossed lovers and the prejudices that keep them apart, West Side Story (April 16-May 1, 2022). Resident Conductor Christopher James Ray takes the helm for the company's first-ever musical, which will feature dazzling performances by three Resident Artists: soprano Teresa Castillo as Maria, tenor Noah Stewart as Tony, and tenor Jared V. Esguerra as Chino.

The public will be introduced to this year's incoming residents via the livestreamed Resident Artist Showcase, 2:00pm, Sunday, September 19. For more information and a link to RSVP to the event, the public may visit www.operasj.org.

In addition to the mainstage productions, members of the resident ensemble will perform in concerts, recitals, in-conversation and Meet the Artists events, and fully-produced operas created specifically for digital broadcast.

Says Dastoor, "We are absolutely thrilled to have such an incredible cohort of nationally renowned artists joining us for Opera San José's return to in-person performances this November. OSJ's mission continues to be the support and professional development of opera's rising stars, like those joining our 2021-22 Resident Company. Over the coming months, we will share their immense talents, stories, and artistic perspectives with our community as we witness exciting role debuts and collaborations in what will truly be an unforgettable season."

This year's selected Resident Artists include Teresa Castillo (Soprano), Jared V. Esguerra (Tenor), Nikola Printz (Mezzo-soprano), and Noah Stewart (Tenor), as well as Tara Branham (Director), Eugene Brancoveau (Baritone), Maya Kherani (Soprano), Christopher James Ray (Conductor), Efraín Solís (Baritone), and Nathan Stark (Bass-Baritone), who will be welcomed back for a second consecutive season.