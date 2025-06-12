Opera San José Opens Season With Mozart's COSÌ FAN TUTTE In September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Opera San José kicks off its 42nd season with Mozart's beloved romantic comedy Così Fan Tutte, a sparkling blend of charm and wit that plays out like an 18th-century reality show—“Temptation Island” meets powdered wigs—where loyalty is tested, disguises abound, and no heart escapes unscathed. Running September 14 – 28, 2025.

When two young couples are entangled in a scheming philosopher's loyalty test, their love is turned upside down in a whirlwind of mistaken identities and scintillating secrets. As the cynical Don Alfonso wagers that their devoted girlfriends will stray by the end of the day, the young men confidently accept the challenge—only to expose unexpected revelations about love, fidelity, and attraction. Ricardo José Rivera, praised for his performance as Papageno in last season's The Magic Flute, will star as Guglielmo. Ferrando will be double cast with Ricardo Garcia and Benjamin Ruiz, both making their OSJ debuts. Joining them is veteran bass-baritone Dale Travis as the scheming Don Alfonso in this sparkling comedy. Joanne Evans makes her company debut as Dorabella, and Emily Michiko Jensen makes her role debut as Fiordiligi. Internationally acclaimed tenor and director Alek Shrader makes his OSJ directorial debut, with Music Director and Principal Conductor Joseph Marcheso leading Mozart's brilliant and effervescent score.

For more information, the public can visit operasj.org or call 408-437-4450 (open Monday through Friday, 11:00am–5:30pm).

