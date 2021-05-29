Oaklash Drag & Queer Performance Festival Takes Place This Weekend

From Friday May 28th to Sunday May 30th, over one hundred drag kings, queens, and queer performers from the Bay Area and beyond will perform online for the fourth annual Oaklash Drag & Queer Performance Festival. Organized by Beatrix LaHaine and Mama Celeste, this year Oaklash will feature over 50 hours of nonstop live performance, music, DJs, panel discussions and lots and lots of DRAG all happening virtually at www.twitch.tv/oaklash2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drag artists turned to performing online and began a whole new renaissance of innovative and boundary pushing performances. Oaklash is here to let the world know that even as things are opening back up, digital drag is here to stay!

"Last year over 250,000 people tuned in to watch our festival online and we learned that these virtual platforms are an amazing way to make our show more accessible and to expand our audience," said festival director Mama Celeste. "We're committed to live streaming every Oaklash from here on out and bringing our show LIVE to anyone who wants a little bit of drag and queer excellence from the comfort of their home."

This year's event will stream live from Oasis in San Francisco, where queer performers from all over the Bay will make their big return to the nightclub stage. Artists from around the world will be submitting music-video-style pre-recorded performances. The weekend will also feature a series of panel discussions on race, disability, nightlife after quarantine, and much more!

As always, Oaklash features a sickening lineup of Bay Area favorites including Nicki Jizz, Lisa Frankenstein, Snaxx, Tyson Check-In, VERA, Jota Mercury, Beverly Chills, FKA Supernova Girl, D'Arcy Drollinger, Mr. David Glamamore, and more than 100 amazing performers from around the world!

Though there will be no live audience at Oasis, with restrictions on in-person gatherings lifting, the directors of Oaklash are encouraging people to host private viewing parties of the event with their social bubbles. For those who want to watch the show from a bar, there will be an official viewing party happening at El Rio in San Francisco hosted by local favorites Per Sia, Yves St Croissant, and VivvyAnne ForeverMORE.

It's time for a long overdue celebration of local queer culture that can only be found in the Bay!

Donate now to help Oaklash pay all of its artists and performers at givebutter.com/oaklash2021

Learn more at www.oaklash.com.