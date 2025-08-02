Oakland Theater Project Brings William Shakespeare's HAMLET to San Rafael

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Oakland Theater Project will continue its 2025 Season with a bold new production of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, directed by OTP Executive Director Michael Socrates Moran, at Marin Shakespeare Company’s indoor theater in San Rafael from September 5—21.

In the wake of a king’s death, corruption permeates the halls of power. A young prince wrestles with the future of his nation—and what he is willing to sacrifice for justice.

Throughout history, Hamlet has been staged to challenge authoritarian regimes through metaphor and performance, offering both critique and catharsis. In an America where authoritarianism no longer feels distant, Hamlet resonates with renewed urgency.

This bold new staging confronts the crises of our time with unflinching clarity, asking: is it possible to confront a dark reality without becoming the darkness ourselves?

Following the success of 2024’s Angels in America at Marin Shakespeare Company’s indoor theater in San Rafael, Hamlet will be presented in a strictly limited run at Marin Shakes (514 Fourth Street, San Rafael, CA 94901).

“Hamlet is an unparalleled exploration of corruption in halls of power and the personal cost of confronting systemic injustice,” said Director Michael Socrates Moran. “Rather than offering salvation through forgiveness, Hamlet seeks justice through blood, asking whether redemption can ever come through destruction.”

The cast includes Dean Linnard as Hamlet (Angels in America), OTP Associate Artistic Director Lisa Ramirez as Gertrude (The Crucible; Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?); Dov Hassan as Claudius (Hamlet); Nathaniel Andalis as Laertes (Romeo and Juliet; Pool of Unknown Wonders); Erik Wagneras Ghost; James Mercer II (Angels in America) as Horatio; Regina Morones (Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus) as Ophelia; William Oliver III as Gravedigger 1 / Player King (Exodus to Eden; Down Here Below); David Rukin as Rosencrantz / Osric; Baihan Zhang as Guildenstern / Priest; Nikkolette Lee as Gravedigger 2 / Player Queen; Myles Bell as Fortinbras / First Player; A’Nia Ferguson as Marcellus / Captain / First Sailor / Ensemble; Anisa Barney as Barnardo / Voltimand / Servant / Ambassador; Alex Cole as Francisco / Reynaldo / Ensemble; Kaitlyn Wichterman as Cornelius / Servant / Ensemble; and Kayla Chang, Tindra Olsson-Hoffman, Jessica Xujia Wei, Catherine Flowers, Emilee Lou Wagner, and Alula Dreicer as Ensemble Dancers.

Hamlet is the fourth production in Oakland Theater Project’s 2025 Season: Reckoning— a lineup featuring powerful stories that delve into some of the most influential issues of this moment in American history.