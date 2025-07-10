ODC Appoints Christopher Dennis as First-Ever Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ODC in San Francisco has announced the appointment of Christopher Dennis as its inaugural managing director, effective September 8, 2025. A seasoned arts executive with more than two decades of experience in dance and production, Dennis comes to ODC following his tenure as director of production at The National Ballet of Canada and, before that, a 14-season run at San Francisco Ballet.

“This is a strategic step forward in strengthening our internal operations to grow our capacity and impact,” said ODC Executive Director Carma Zisman. The managing director position was created through a private gift and will focus on cross-departmental coordination, internal systems, and the organization’s daily operations.

Dennis is recognized for his meticulous attention to detail, collaborative leadership style, and long-standing commitment to the performing arts. At The National Ballet of Canada, he led multidisciplinary teams through complex productions, national and international tours, and programming at Toronto’s Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. His portfolio included budgeting, season planning, union negotiations, and touring logistics.

Prior to his work in Canada, Dennis served as director of production at San Francisco Ballet, where he helped deliver new commissions, major tours, and digital dance projects. He began his career in lighting design, working with institutions such as The Metropolitan Opera, White Oak Dance Project, the Stratford and Shaw Festivals, and San Francisco Ballet. His designs remain in the repertoire of companies including American Ballet Theatre, Boston Ballet, The Joffrey Ballet, Pacific Northwest Ballet, and West Australian Ballet.

Dennis holds a BFA in Technical Production from Toronto Metropolitan University and an Executive Leadership Certificate from Cornell University.

“As I prepare to move back to the Bay Area from Toronto to begin a new role at ODC, I’m filled with excitement at the opportunities ahead,” Dennis said. “I look forward to building on ODC’s legacy of innovation, artistic excellence and community engagement, ensuring the organization remains a vital force in the Bay Area arts landscape for many years to come.”

For more information about ODC and its programs, visit odc.dance.