Northern Nights Music Festival Reveals Phase Two Music Lineup For 10th Anniversary

Northern Nights Music Festival has announced the phase two music lineup and revealed more cannabis details for its 10th anniversary, taking place in Northern California's iconic Redwood Forest this July 14-16. With an eclectic music lineup, top-tier cannabis and wellness programming, and serene natural landscapes, Northern Nights remains one of North America's most unique boutique festival experiences.

The festival's dedication to discovering new artists continues to make it a staple of the West Coast festival season. Cook's Valley Campground in the heart of the Emerald Triangle serves as the picturesque backdrop for fans to explore fresh talents alongside performances from some of the top names in electronic music.

With phase two, Northern Nights has added Belgian drum and bass legend Netsky, the genre-bending style of MiMOSA, the unique sounds of Santa Cruz act KR3TURE, and Denver producer NotLö as she continues her rapid ascension in the world of bass music. Phase two continues with rising names in the scene including ION, High Step Society, Spüke, Truthlive, Naughty Princess, Casmalia, and more.

The phase one lineup included the Northern Nights debut of live multi-instrumentalist duo Big Gigantic and returning favorite G Jones, the bass music icon whose epic sound design was bred from the coastal forest landscapes of Northern California. Additional Northern Nights firsts on phase one included GRAMMY-winning producer Mura Masa, multi-genre producer and Young Art label head TOKiMONSTA, and house hitmaker Dr. Fresch.

For its 10th anniversary, Northern Nights will continue its reputation as an innovator in the festival space by delivering a fully integrated cannabis experience powered by Weedmaps, Embarc Events, Cvalt, and One Log House. This activation will do away with the 'cannabis garden' model pioneered by NNMF and perpetuated by other events around California, incorporating cannabis vending into the venue footprint itself for the first time at a music festival. Fulfillment via the Weedmaps platform and designated purchase pickup zones will enable open sales throughout the event, creating a new model that reimagines how cannabis sales can be merged into the festival experience.

The NN23 Tree Lounge returns with a new centrally located cannabis activation featuring cannabis sales, live music, shade, misters, and vibes. There will also be festival-wide cannabis experiences curated by Royal Blunts, AbsoluteXtracts (ABX) + Farmer & The Felon, and Arcata Fire, Rising Source x Ridgeline Farms, Madrone, and Boonville Farm (BNVL). An Emerald Triangle independent farms curated menu & farmers market with the finest herb from the best producers in the world! Additional sponsors include Monster Energy and Waterloo.

Northern Nights will also become the first music festival to create its own in-house cannabis strain. Following a multi-year process of pheno-hunting for the best cannabis qualities, Northern Nights will have seeds available on-site for both personal and commercial sales along with flower available for sampling at the Tree Lounge. Created in collaboration with world-renowned breeder Humboldt Seed Company, the new "Northern Nights" strain relies on proprietary genetics while furthering the commitment of the organizers to revolutionize the ways that cannabis culture can be showcased in a music festival format while supporting local curators.

The event has always represented the tip of the spear when it comes to bringing cannabis programming into the music festival arena. In 2019, Northern Nights became the first music festival to have legal onsite cannabis sales and consumption, establishing the event as a pioneering force in the legalization that has swept the country. In 2022, Northern Nights became the first music festival to have dispensaries located at stages and the first music festival to have multiple on-site dispensaries.

The festival has also announced its Movement & Wellness phase one lineup in collaboration with Movement Makers, which includes breathwork practices, sound healing experiences, primal movement, exploratory dance, community education circles, live music & arts integration, and much more including a variety of yoga classes and a cacao ceremony.

At Northern Nights, attendees will get the chance to experience seven unique stages which include the massive Main Stage in the middle of the festival, the River Stage that allows guests to hang in the water while watching performances, the Grove Stage tucked away in the Redwoods, and the Bunker Stage for those who want to keep the party going. Fans can also catch music at the Tree Lounge along with the Wellness Stage, plus a Surprise Stage featuring exclusive performances.

Anywhere Outpost Glamping tents are now on sale for those looking for a more luxury experience, which include furnished bedroom tents, lounge tents, air-conditioned restrooms with flushing toilets, exclusive hot outdoor showers, and a complimentary beverage bar.

Need a ride and/or want to #NNGreenTeam it? Redwood Ford of Ukiah will be providing shuttle services from STS to NN all day Friday 7/14 as well as scheduled drop offs back to STS on both Sunday 7/16 and Monday 7/17. Get to and from the festival in style, meet new friends, save the planet and get back to work on time thanks to Redwood Ford!

Chart your journey now to one of the most unique festival experiences of the year. Tickets for Northern Nights Music Festival are available now on the festival's Click Here.