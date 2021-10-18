New North American Tour Of HAIRSPRAY Coming To Broadway San Jose!

Tickets for HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, are on sale now for the upcoming engagement at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts (255 S. Almaden Blvd.). This new North American tour, helmed by original director Jack O'Brien and original choreographer Jerry Mitchell, will perform November 23-28, 2021.

Tickets are available by visiting www.broadwaysanjose.com, calling 800-982-ARTS (2787), or in-person at the San Jose Civic Box Office (150 W. San Carlos St., San Jose). Learn more about the new touring production at www.hairspraytour.com.



The cast will be led by Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from "RuPaul's Drag Race") as Edna Turnblad, Niki Metcalf as Tracy Turnblad, and Toneisha Harris (from NBC's "The Voice") as Motormouth Maybelle, Billy Dawson as Corny Collins, Will Savarese as Link Larkin, Emery Henderson as Penny Pingleton, Brandon G. Stalling as Seaweed J. Stubbs, Kaelee Albritton as Amber Von Tussle, and Addison Garner as Velma Von Tussle.



Christopher Swan will play Wilbur Turnblad and Kaléa Leverette will play Little Inez with Caroline Daye Attayek, Kelly Barberito, Helene Britany, Jamonté Bruten, Tanner Callicutt, Ryahn Evers, Michael Corey Hassel, Kaleb Jenkins, Greg Kalafatas, Gabriel Kearns, Caira Asanté Lakota, Stevie LeWarne, Jr., Brendan Morris, Faith Northcutt, Adam Blake Raque, Renée Reid, Sydney Simone, Christopher Swan, Gabriyel Thomas, George Vickers V, Mea Wilkerson and, Emmanuelle Zeesman as members of the ensemble.



The tour will be stage managed by Mary Dennis and Sergio Manriquez, and company managed by Ryan Parliment.



"It's a brand-new world we find ourselves in today, and HAIRSPRAY is even more relevant than twenty years ago when it first burst onto the scene. With the renewed, refreshed energy of the unforgettable "Nina West" as Edna and a whole new generation of wildly talented kids across the board, we cannot wait to raise the various roofs once more with dance, joy, music, and that glorious, famous, energy-packed score!" shared Director Jack O'Brien.



Choreographer Jerry Mitchell added, "HAIRSPRAY has always been about all of us dancing together! I am thrilled to welcome this NEW company of amazing #FULLOUT talents to lead the way as we dance across America with a message of inclusion and hope because 'You really Can't Stop the Beat!'"



HAIRSPRAY is the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world? Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore," and "You Can't Stop the Beat," HAIRSPRAY is "fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!" (The New York Times).



This new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team, led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell, to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences. HAIRSPRAY is based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, who served as a creative consultant on the musical comedy. It features a book by Mark O'Donnell and Thomas Meehan. HAIRSPRAY features an original score by Academy Award-nominated Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations.



Additional creative team for HAIRSPRAY includes Tour Director Matt Lenz, Tour Choreographer Michele Lynch, Set Designer David Rockwell, Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner, Tour Lighting Designer Paul Miller, Costume Designer William Ivey Long, Hair and Wig Designer Paul Huntley and Richard Mawbey, Sound Designer Shannon Slaton, Music Supervisor Lon Hoyt and Casting by Stewart/Whitley.



The new national tour will hold technical rehearsals and opening performances at The Capitol Theatre in Yakima, WA (November 12-13, 2021) prior to the official tour opening night of Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Broadway San Diego's Civic Theatre (November 16-21, 2021). The announced tour schedule is at www.hairspraytour.com.



HAIRSPRAY premiered at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theater in June 2002. The show was a smash hit when it transferred to Broadway, winning eight 2003 Tony Awards including Best Musical, and became the longest-running musical to play the Neil Simon Theater, running 2,642 performances from July 18, 2002, until January 4, 2009. It is the 22nd longest running show in Broadway history.



HAIRSPRAY is presented as part of the Broadway San Jose 2021-22 season.



Broadway San Jose-the Northern California affiliate of the Nederlander organization-presents touring Broadway musicals at the San Jose Center for Performing Arts and is a member of the Broadway League. For more information, visit www.broadwaysanjose.com.