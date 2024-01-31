Napa Valley Museum of Arts & Culture to Open in St Helena

This expansion comes fifty-one years after the Museum was founded by a passionate group of locals wanting to preserve Vintage Hall in St Helena.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

Napa Valley Museum of Arts & Culture to Open in St Helena Napa Valley Museum has signed a lease to create a new flagship location in St Helena, at 607 St Helena Highway, in the space formerly occupied by Gary’s Wine and Dean & Deluca, and adjacent to Press, a Michelin-star restaurant. This expansion comes fifty-one years after the Museum was founded by a passionate group of locals wanting to preserve Vintage Hall in St Helena, and twenty-five years after the Museum built the current facility on the Veterans Home property in Yountville.  Opening is targeted for September, 2024. We will be opening the location with a new name: The Napa Valley Museum of Arts & Culture (or “the MAC”).

We are working to open the new location with our national touring exhibition: Julia Child: A Recipe for Life, a vivid interactive look at the life and legacy of this American culinary and broadcasting pioneer, which has been drawing tens of thousands of enthusiastic visitors across the country. Many locals and visitors saw our original exhibition in Yountville – this is a new, bigger version with a different focus and even more Julia, which was too supersized for our existing gallery space.

The Museum’s expansion will enable us to dramatically increase the impact of our arts and education programs, ensuring our long-term sustainability and the accomplishment of our mission. We won’t be leaving our existing space behind, as the Napa Valley Museum Yountville will continue to host exhibitions like Warrior Dogs opening in February, current exhibitions Pollyanna Valley and Museum Mini-Masterpieces, community events and programs, popular festivals like “Top Drink,” and house our permanent collection of 15,000 artworks and artifacts evidencing Napa Valley’s rich geography and history. We will be able showcase more local artists, programs and performances, plus more public and private events, in Yountville.

Thanks to a generous gift from the Ron & Diane Disney Miller Fund, we are on the way to our fundraising goals. With this expansion, we can ensure that Napa Valley, specifically St Helena, which already boasts exceptional art galleries and artists, will host the world-class original exhibitions and iconic artist presentations for which the Napa Valley Museum has become internationally known, including not only Julia Child but The Wyeths: Three Generations opening in October of 2025.

Napa Valley Museum is a tax-exempt, 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Donations may be fully tax-deductible.


For more information about the Museum's exhibitions and programs, or to join the Museum, please visit www.napavalleymuseum.org.



