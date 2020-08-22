NCTC Announces THE LAW OF ATTRACTION, A World Premiere Radio Comedy Of Bad Manners

The show is available for streaming October 1 - 31, 2020.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced the release of world premiere radio comedy, The Law of Attraction, available for streaming October 1 - 31, 2020. Written specifically for the audio format by local sensation Patricia Milton and directed by Nikki Meñez, The Law of Attraction offers a hilarious look at the pressure of perfection and a satirical spin on the self-help industry.

America's Self-Help Sweetheart, MJ Powers, has built her brand on creating the ultimate guide to the perfect relationship. In real life, her lover Natalie is suing over the personal details in her latest book, her career is on the brink, and it looks like her "ultimate guide" is more of a jumbled roadmap. A brand-new comedy of bad manners, The Law of Attraction explores just how miserable "perfect" really can be.

Patricia Milton's full-length plays have been produced by Central Works, Wily West Productions, Curan Repertory Company (New York), Theatre Esprit Asia (Denver), Paper Wing Theatre (Monterey), Lavanta Productions (Istanbul), Theatre Out (Santa Ana), Fritz Theatre (San Diego), East Mountain Center for Theatre (New Mexico), BardsTown Theatre (Louisville, KY), Hill Country Community Theatre (Texas), Emerald Theatre Company (Memphis, TN), StageQ (Madison, WI), Khaos Theatre, and Desert Rose Theatre (Palm Springs, CA). Milton has had more than one hundred productions and readings of short plays internationally, including at the San Francisco Exploratorium, PlayGround SF, Woman's Will, Women's Theatre Project, Bay Area One Acts, and City Lights Theatre.

The cast of The Law of Attraction includes Chelsea Bearce (Natasha), Cary Ann Rosko (MJ), Louel Señores (Bolo), and Matt Weimer (Peter). Sound design by Kalon Thibodeaux.

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ and Allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.

Supported in part by The Bernard Osher Foundation, The Sheri & Les Biller Family Foundation, Horizons Foundation, Grants for the Arts and the generosity of NCTC's individual donors.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You