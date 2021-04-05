Mickey Rowe to be Featured on Bay Area Children's Theater's Sunday Spotlight

Bay Area Children's Theater is focusing April's virtual conversation on Autism Appreciation Month. This virtual Sunday Spotlight will celebrate the accomplishments of artists with disabilities and will feature a Q&A celebrating the work of trailblazer Mickey Rowe and have a conversation to raise greater awareness and visibility of autistic artists and leaders who are change-makers for the industry. Then lead the audience will have a chance to learn more about and understand the activities and techniques used in Bay Area Children's Theatre's online classes for students on the Autism spectrum. Admission is free. RSVP required.

DETAILS:

WHO:

Khalia Davis, Artistic Director of Bay Area Children's Theatre

Mickey Rowe, founding Artistic Director of the National Disability Theatre

Amber Dickerson, Education Outreach Manager Bay Area Children's Theatre

WHEN:

Sunday, April 25th at 11am PST

Attendance is Free

RSVP HERE!

Autism Acceptance Month is about celebrating differences, building inclusivity, and allowing those with autism to live fully through connection and experience. BACT is proud to have served neuro-diverse children for the past five years through both family performances and in school theatre classes.

"BACT is invested in the current movements for social justice, inclusion, and accessibility. We welcome the opportunity to honor, amplify, and learn from Mickey Rowe, an autistic artist and leader who uses his celebrity as a catalyst for further representation in the arts. He operates at the intersection of disability and social justice and I am humbled and honored to talk with him."

-Khalia Davis

Mickey Rowe is the first autistic actor to play the lead role of Christopher Boone in the TONY award winning play THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME. That also made him the first autistic actor to ever play an autistic character in a professional performance. He also starred in the title role of the TONY Award winning play AMADEUS, and was the founding Artistic Director of the National Disability Theatre.

Amber Dickerson holds the position of the Education Outreach Manager of the Bay Area Children's Theatre as well as a teaching artist and working with the Story Explorer's program, an in-school program working with children on the autism spectrum She holds her B.F.A in Theatre Performance and Education from Columbus State University and her B.S. in Developmental Psychology from CUNY Graduate School where she focused on where she focused on creative arts therapeutic approaches for children and adolescents.