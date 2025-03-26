News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Merola to Launch Summer Festival with A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING: AN AMERICAN SONGFEST

This one night only event will take place on Thursday, June 26.

By: Mar. 26, 2025
San Francisco’s esteemed Merola Opera Program will open its 2025 Summer Festival with A Grand Night for Singing: An American Songfest, an intimate voice and piano recital that highlights the rich musical history of the United States.

This exclusive, one-night-only event, curated by pianist and Merola alum Ronny Michael Greenburg (Merola ’14), will feature a diverse selection of songs from 250 years of American history. A Grand Night for Singing: An American Songfest will showcase the extraordinary talent of the 2025 Merola artists—singers and pianists—performing works by composers who have contributed to the cultural fabric of America. The program will encompass a broad spectrum of American music, from timeless classics to lesser-known gems. This performance offers an opportunity to experience the depth and variety of American song through the expressive voices and musical interpretations of emerging opera talent, serving as both a celebration of American musical heritage and a glimpse into the future of opera and vocal music. 
 
The event will take place at 7:30pm on Thursday, June 26 at San Francisco Conservatory of Music Caroline H. Hume Concert Hall.
 
Photo credit: Kristen Loken



