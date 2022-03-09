Marin Art and Garden Center to Present The EOS Ensemble

Chamber music by EOS Ensemble in The Studio at Marin Art and Garden Center. An intimate setting in an afternoon celebrating Johannes Brahms (1883-1887).

The Ensemble will play two works: Viola Quintet in G major, op. 111, an exquisite piece written quite late in Brahms's life; and an early work, the String Sextet in Ba?? major, op.18, written when he was 27.

Musicians are: Craig Reiss, violin; Maya Cohon, violin; Yi Zhou, viola; Jenny Douglass, viola; Thalia Moore, cello; Mariko Wyrick, cello.

Light refreshments will be served.