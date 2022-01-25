Magic Theatre Announces In-Person Event VALENTINE'S WITH COLMAN DOMINGO

Magic Theatre has announced a special one night only event, with the one and only true star of film, television, and of course stage- the Colman Domingo. This benefit for the Magic Theatre will be a chance to really spend time with Colman Domingo as he talks us through his career, complete with his journey from his earliest creations on our Bay Area stages to New York and his performances and own plays in New York; to his explosive career as shining star of incredible films and as a leading light on television.

This evening Colman will be featured in conversation with his longtime friend and creative collaborator, the Magic Theatre's own Artistic Director Sean San José.

The evening will be capped off with screenings of clips from an array of Colman's work, including new projects! This benefit event will start with a limited and intimate VIP Experience - Drinks with Colman and the Magic Staff, pre-show; followed by the onstage event; and closing with a chance to take a photo with Colman for an extra fee.

Thanks to the theatre community generosity of American Conservatory Theater and Artistic Director Pam Mckinnon, this benefit Valentine's with Colman Domingo will be at American Conservatory Theater's Strand Theater (1127 Market Street, 94103 in downtown San Francisco, easily accessible by MUNI and BART.) Single tickets range from $80 - $500 and are on sale now at Magictheatre.org.

Tickets are priced at $80 for the onstage event, $200 for the VIP Experience and the onstage event, $500 for the VIP Experience and the onstage event, and also becoming a Magic Theatre Producer for our New Commissions Program, which includes two new projects led by Colman himself!

This evening was from the genius and generous mind of Colman Domingo- an event he envisioned to show his love and support for Bay Area POC theatre; and to share his path, process, and projects past and present, in a return to San Francisco. When Sean San José was appointed Artistic Director big moves were made that are all about expanding the doors to the Magic Theatre and making it a home to more people by rightfully centering People of Color throughout the organization. In concert with creating a new Residency Program, the Board of Directors was more than doubled. Colman was the first person San José asked to join. This event is the kind of gift and generosity that Colman originated and offered- a celebratory event that supports theatre!

From Colman Domingo: I want to just share conversations, ideas, and friendship! Talking about the things I love: San Francisco, theatre, new works, and family. I also want to show my gratitude to you all who have come on this journey with me as I find myself on television and in films, as I continue to create. And if you know me- it is gonna be fun! Hey Victor Strand at the Strand. And if you don't know me- you'll get a taste by the end of the night.

The evening will catch Colman in this moment as his star is soaring strong, most vividly from his more than 20 Best of Year and Supporting Actor Nominations and accolades from Critics groups, newspapers, and award shows, highlighted by the Independent Spirit Awards and the Gotham Awards for his incredible performance as "X" in the smash hit film Zola. The short list of predictions for this year's Oscars all include Colman on the list. He is a pivotal character on HBO's hottest show Euphoria, for which he received overwhelming praise, including a Hollywood Critic's Choice Award. Colman's work is as varied as any, and always generating accolades- from a Critics Choice Nomination for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom to God Committee, the recently released new film on Netflix. All this- and he continues to be the leading star of AMC's long running show Fear the Walking Dead. And it is not peaking, he just completed filming the title character Rustin, as civil rights hero Bayard Rustin, directed by George Wolfe. You will hear Colman take us inside them all, along with exciting announcements of new projects he is to star in and what all he is developing at his own production company Edith Productions.

From the Magic Theatre Artistic Director Sean San José: Colman is not only the coolest, but the kindest.

I am continually, on a daily basis, touched and moved by Colman, as an artist, but more so as one who creates always from his soul. I am lucky to have known him forever and a day, and this is a chance to see even more of that soulful genius, Colman Domingo. AND- since we old homies- I will be talking shit- so we WILL see sides of the star Colman that most don't see! Don't slip, join us.

Not only is this going to be a special event just hearing from Colman Domingo straight up, but this conversation will be between two old collaborators and best friends. Colman and Sean have known and worked with each other since meeting in 1995. They have collaborated throughout the years, starting with new plays for and with Campo Santo beginning in 1997. They have sustained their friendship and artistic partnership largely due to Colman's sense of loyalty and artistic integrity. Even when Colman was in New York, they collaborated, specifically on the development of Colman's play Dot. This work continues- as the heart of that play is at the core of Colman's upcoming television show, West Philly, Baby created by Colman, being produced by AMC for ALLBLK. Domingo and San José have written multiple projects together at this point and will talk about the process of collaboratively working with a huge creative mind that is Colman.