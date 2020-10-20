Magic Theatre Announces Audio Play ESCAPED ALONE

The production will be available to stream between October 19 and November 15, 2020.

Magic Theatre (Sonia Fernandez, Interim Artistic Director and Kevin Nelson, Interim Managing Director) is pleased to announce that Caryl Churchill's ESCAPED ALONE, directed by Loretta Greco, will be released as an audio play. ESCAPED ALONE will be available to stream between October 19 and November 15, 2020. Tickets, priced at $10, may be purchased on Magic's website MagicTheatre.org, or by phone at (415) 441-8822, beginning on Monday, October 19.

"We hope that you will enjoy the linguistic virtuosity, dry humor and prescient genius that is Caryl Churchill -- a writer who has been innovating and exploding the theatrical form for five decades," said Sonia Fernandez, Interim Artistic Director. "When we planned the season, we were thrilled to bring Churchill's work to Magic for the first time and center four mature women on our stage -- we had no idea how timely this play would feel. ESCAPED ALONE conjures and represents the human need for connection, for storytelling, the yearning for and comfort in each other inside of a cataclysm. We are so pleased to offer ESCAPED ALONE as an audio play and share its message of resilience in the intimate space of our listening."

In ESCAPED ALONE, three old friends and a neighbor spend a summer of afternoons in their English backyard. Entwined histories, laughter, and song abound over tea and catastrophe.

The cast includes Anne Darragh*+ as " VI," Julia McNeal*+ as "MRS. JARRETT," Elizabeth Benedict*+ as "SALLY" and Anne Hallinan as " LENA."

In addition to Ms. Churchill and Ms. Greco, the creative team includes Jake Rodriguez (Sound Design and Engineering), Jason Stamberger (Music), Jackie Hill (Production Manager)

Designers Andrew Boyce (Set and Costume Design), and Chris Lundahl (Lighting Design) had begun work on the original planned stage production.

