MY FAIR LADY is Coming to San Francisco Playhouse This Summer

San Francisco Playhouse will close its 22nd season with Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady. This Tony Award-winning musical adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion follows Eliza Doolittle’s transformation from cockney flower girl to the belle of elegant society under the tutelage of linguistic expert Professor Henry Higgins with aid from Colonel Pickering. What starts out as an innocuous bet blossoms into something more in this loverly musical favorite.

San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English reexamines My Fair Lady through a 21st century lens, exploring gender politics and sexuality. This new production revisits the relationships of Higgins, Doolittle, and Pickering, in addition to offering a novel take on its ending. Featuring music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer, My Fair Lady will perform July 3 – September 13, 2025 (opening night: July 9) at San Francisco Playhous.

Featuring Lerner and Loewe’s beloved score including “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly?,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady debuted on Broadway in 1956 starring Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. The New York Times called it “one of the best musicals of the century,” while The New York Herald Tribune deemed it “wise, witty, and winning. In short, a miraculous musical.” Its 1964 movie adaptation starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison won the Academy Award for Best Picture. It has since been revived on Broadway four times with its most recent revival being lauded as “marvelous. Better than it ever was,” by The New York Times.

San Francisco Playhouse has assembled a cast of talented actors for this play. Seen in the Playhouse’s As You Like It and A Chorus Line, Jillian A. Smith returns as Eliza Doolittle, a cockney flower girl. Her acting credits include shows with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Center Repertory Company, 42nd Street Moon, Ray of Light Theatre,

South Bay Musical Theatre, and Custom Made Theatre. Performing in the Playhouse’s Stupid f-ing Bird, Adam Magill returns as Professor Henry Higgins, a world class phonetist. Magill has also appeared onstage at Prague Shakespeare Company, Marin Theatre, Cutting Ball Theater, and City Lights Theater Company.

Brady Morales-Woolery makes his Playhouse debut as Colonel Pickering, a former British officer who is friends with Professor Higgins. Morales-Woolery has acted with American Conservatory Theater, Aurora Theatre Company, Center Repertory Company, California Shakespeare Theater, Shotgun Players, San Jose Stage, Arizona Theatre Company, 42nd Street Moon, and Word For Word.

After performing in Evita, Nicholas Tabora returns as Freddy Eynsford-Hill, an upper-class British man who falls for Eliza. Tabora has performed with Shotgun Players, San Jose Stage, Opera San José, New Conservatory Theatre Center, Cabrillo Stage, City Lights Theatre Company,

Jomar Tagatac returns to the Playhouse as Alfred Doolittle, Eliza’s boisterous father. Most recently seen at the Playhouse as Tom Wingfield in The Glass Menagerie, Tagatac’s Playhouse performances also include Harry in The Paper Dreams of Harry Chin, Gordon Hirabayashi in Hold These Truths (presented in collaboration with Capital Stage), Marc in Art, Letter Writer #3 in Tiny Beautiful Things, Actor 1 in King of the Yees, and Daniel in You Mean to Do Me Harm. Tagatac has also performed with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Theater Mu, American Conservatory Theater, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Marin Theatre, Capital Stage, City Lights Theater Company, California Shakespeare Theater, and Magic Theatre.

Heather Orth makes her Playhouse debut as Mrs. Pearce, Professor Higgins’ housekeeper. Orth has been seen onstage at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Hillbarn Theatre, Broadway By The Bay, Berkeley Playhouse, 42nd Street Moon, Ray of Light Theatre, and Custom Made Theatre Company.

Seen in Guys and Dolls and Follies, Jill Slyter returns as Mrs. Higgins, Professor Higgins’ mother. Slyter appeared on Broadway in Show Boat, opposite Jerry Lewis as Lola in the national tour of Damn Yankees, as Peggy Sawyer in the national tour of 42nd Street, and as Cassie in several national, European, and international tours and Regional productions of A Chorus Line. She has also performed with Arena Stage, Sierra Repertory Theatre, and Children’s Musical Theater San Jose.

Chachi Delgado and Andy Collins play Jamie and Harry, Alfred Doolittle’s friends. Seen in the Playhouse’s Evita, A Chorus Line, and Follies, Chachi Delgado has also performed with Papermill Playhouse, Center Repertory Company, Mountain Play Association, San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company, and Oakland Theatre Project. Delgado won a 2025 San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle (SFBATCC) Award for his performance in Oakland Theatre Project’s Choir Boy in addition to receiving the Annette Lust Emerging Talent Award. Andy Collins makes his Playhouse debut with this production. He has previously appeared onstage at Ray of Light Theatre, New Conservatory Theatre Center, 42nd Street Moon, Presidio Theatre, Cygnet Theatre, Diversionary Theatre, and Ion Theatre.

Jurä Davis, Julio Chavez, Jill Jacobs, Kareem Jenkins, BrieAnne Alisa Martin, and Dian Meechai round out the ensemble.



