MATILDA THE MUSICAL, THE MUSIC MAN, and More Set For Palo Alto Players 2023-2024 Season

Palo Alto Players has announced its 93rd season titled Mischief. Mystery. Melody. The 2023-24 line-up, beginning September 2023, was first unveiled at a season reveal event held at the Lucie Stern Theater on Sunday, April 30th hosted by Artistic Director Patrick Klein and includes Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL, THE WIZARD OF OZ, MISERY, THE MUSIC MAN, and MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. All performances are held at the Lucie Stern Theater (unless otherwise indicated) located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto. Subscriptions are on sale now at paplayers.org or by phone at 650.329.0891. Single tickets go on sale later in the year.

"Our 2023-24 Season has something for everyone, featuring titles that have dazzled Broadway in recent years and classics that stand the test of time," said Artistic Director Patrick Klein. "From a joyous girl-power romp, to an enduring classic, to a spine-tingling thriller, to a feel-good family favorite, to a comedy-mystery that will keep you guessing all night, you're in for a thrilling theatrical journey."

Palo Alto Players' 93rd season kicks off in September 2023 with Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL, the Tony Award-winning musical based on Roald Dahl's classic book about a girl with an extraordinary imagination, followed in November with THE WIZARD OF OZ, based on the beloved movie musical featuring all of your favorite moments from the movie with a few surprises along the way. In January 2024, the company presents a spine-tingling adaptation of Stephen King's thriller MISERY, described as a "90-minute stage adaptation that plays out faster than snow piling up in a Colorado blizzard." In April 2024, Palo Alto Players strikes up the band with THE MUSIC MAN, a six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy that has been entertaining audiences of all generations since 1957. Closing out the season in June 2024, join us for Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, in a new adaptation by Ken Ludwig which "strikes the perfect balance of the cerebral and the comic."

In chronological order, Palo Alto Players' 2023-24 season is as follows:

Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL

September 9 - 24, 2023 (preview September 8)

Book by Dennis Kelly

Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin

Based on the book, Matilda by Roald Dahl

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence... and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however - the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace! Packed with high-energy dance numbers and fresh, clever songs, the Tony award-winning MATILDA is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

THE WIZARD OF OZ

November 4 - 19, 2023 (preview November 3)

With Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen and E. Y. Harburg

Background Music by Herbert Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard / Orchestration by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Click your heels and take a journey with us down the yellow brick road! Follow The Scarecrow, The Tinman, The Cowardly Lion, Dorothy... and Toto too, as they journey through the magical land of Oz to meet the Wizard and find their true hearts' desires. This vibrant production contains all of the beloved Oscar-winning songs from the movie including "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "We're Off To See The Wizard"... plus all your favorite movie moments and a few surprises along the way. Bring the whole family over the rainbow and discover the wonderful world of Oz again...or for the very first time!

MISERY

January 20 - Feb 4, 2024 (preview January 19)

By William Goldman

Based on the novel by Stephen King

Rescued from a car crash that leaves him unable to walk, novelist Paul Sheldon wakes in the secluded home of Annie Wilkes, his self-proclaimed number-one fan. But doting convalescent care quickly turns into unhinged rage when Annie learns that Paul's latest novel includes the death of her favorite character-and Paul is left to fight for his life if he has any hopes of escape. Whether you're a newcomer to the story or a devoted fan, this spine-tingling, tense cat-and-mouse stage adaptation will grip you until the very end.

THE MUSIC MAN

April 27 - May 12, 2024 (preview April 26)

Book, Music and Lyrics by Meredith Wilson

Based on a story by Meredith Willson and Franklin Lacey

THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by the curtain's fall. By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic, and touching, THE MUSIC MAN is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

June 15 - 30, 2024 (preview June 14)

By Agatha Christie

Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer - in case he or she decides to strike again. Ken Ludwig's clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamor, intrigue, and suspense of Dame Agatha's celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace.

Note: Due to renovations at the Lucie Stern Theater in June/July 2024, MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS will be performed at an alternative venue to be announced at a later date.

For more information or to purchase season subscriptions, visit the company online at paplayers.org, by phone at 650.329.0891, or in person at the Box Office at the Lucie Stern Theater located at 1305 Middlefield Road in Palo Alto, Tuesday-Friday 11am - 4pm PT. Subscription prices (starting at just $150 for all five productions) are available now. Special discounts for seniors, educators, military, youth, and patrons under 30 are also available. Some restrictions may apply. In addition to significant savings, subscribers receive other benefits such as priority seating, free ticket exchanges, and discounts on the purchase of additional single tickets.