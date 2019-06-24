MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! Comes To Luther Burbank Center For The Arts

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) announced today that MasterChef Junior Live! will come to Santa Rosa on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets range in price from $30-$55, with meet and greet tickets available for $85, available beginning Friday, June 28 at 12 p.m. online at lutherburbankcenter.org, by calling 707-546-3600 or at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts ticket office (50 Mark West Springs Road in Santa Rosa).



This all-new production brings the culinary hit TV show "MasterChef Junior" directly to audiences LIVE! Featuring head-to-head cooking competitions with past MasterChef Junior all-stars and fan favorites, Q&A sessions, and an overall immersive audience experience, this show is fun for all ages and a recipe guaranteed for a good time! Entering its seventh season, the culinary competition TV series gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to showcase their culinary abilities and passion for food through a series of delicious challenges.





