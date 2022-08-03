MARY JANE Will Be Performed By The Actor's Reading Collective This Month

ARC presents a live reading of Mary Jane, by Amy Herzog, a reading benefiting the Parent Infant Program of Benioff Children's Hospital.

Reservations are free, but fundraising will happen on the night. Please bring your check books and spare change!

Directed by ARC members Amy Kossow and Timothy Redmond, a cast of brilliant Bay Area actors, all members of ARC, join together to read Amy Herzog's beautiful play, Mary Jane. As single mother Mary Jane navigates both the mundane and the unfathomable realities of caring for Alex, her medically fragile young son, she finds herself building a community of women from many walks of life. Mary Jane is Pulitzer Prize finalist Amy Herzog's remarkably powerful and compassionate portrait of a contemporary American woman striving for grace.

Cast: Leontyne Mbele-Mbong, Lisa Morse, Catherine Castellanos, Jessica Tate Simms, Mia Tagano, Danielle Levin, Amy Kossow, Julia McNeal, and Valerie Weak