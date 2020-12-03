Luther Burbank Center For The Arts Presents 14th Annual Posada Navideña

Today, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts announced that its beloved holiday tradition, the annual Posada Navideña, returns for its 14th year on Friday, December 11 at 7 p.m. with a virtual performance from Calidanza Dance Company as part of the Rodney Strong Vineyards Dance Series. The performance is free to view and will be available for 48 hours after its premiere online at lutherburbankcenter.org/event/rodney-strong-vineyards-dance-series-posada-navidena.

"We could not let 2020 go by without the amazing holiday spirit that our Posada brings each year to Sonoma County," said Sari Feinstein, Programming Manager at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts. "This is our 14th Annual Posada Navideña and we look forward to channeling the excitement of Christmas in Mexico into your own homes this year, with the talented Calidanza Dance Company."

Filmed on the LBC stage utilizing COVID safety protocols with the help of the company's Artistic Director, Steven Valencia, Posada Navideña showcases the beautiful folk culture of Mexico through dance, music, and song. Dancers enchant from the stage with vivid costumes and lively choreography, while musicians serenade the audience throughout the show. This year, Calidanza performs the celebration on the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts' stage for viewers to enjoy virtually at home. The event also features a special guest performance by LBC's student ensemble Mariachi Cantares de Mi Tierra de LBC.

For families who want to enrich the experience, the Let's Be Creative! with LBC! series will have a guided instructional video and Posada themed arts & crafts projects. For additional information visit https://lutherburbankcenter.org/lets-be-creative-with-lbc/

Shows View More San Francisco Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You