Luther Burbank Center For The Arts Hosts 10th Annual FIESTA DE INDEPENDENCIA

Luther Burbank Center for the Arts (LBC) celebrates the 10th annual Fiesta de Independencia on Sunday, September 15 from 1-7 P.M. Organized by the Center's Latino Advisory Council, the free, family-friendly, campus-wide festival provides an opportunity for guests to experience a traditional fiesta as they enjoy authentic food, music, games, performances, and more.



Fiesta de Independencia began at the Center in 2010 to commemorate Mexican Independence Day (September 16) and has since evolved to celebrate the rich history of the diverse Latino cultures and people who are an integral part of the North Bay community. Drawing more than 4,000 community members each year, the event has become a Sonoma County tradition. The Fiesta is a community-wide celebration of cultures, people, and traditions that also educates the community about Hispanic history and Latino businesses in Sonoma County.



Highlights of this year's Fiesta include performances by Banda Los Lagos, Mariachi Barragan, LBC's Mariachi Ensemble, Danza Azteca, and Ballet Folklórico Ireri; children's activities including carnival games, piñatas, an instrument petting zoo, face painting, and the Children's Museum of Sonoma County; a lowrider car show with 1 Firme Car Club, cultural exhibitions, the Free Bookmobile of Sonoma County, El Grito with the Mexican Consulate of San Francisco, and more. Organizations such as Latino Service Providers, the Sonoma County Sherriff's Office, and Vital Immigrant Defense and Advocacy Services are returning as well.



In addition, Community Leadership Awards will be presented in three categories-businesses, non-profit organizations, and individuals-to those who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the Latino Community through volunteerism, education, mentorship, or other personal or professional efforts.



To help ensure experiences are enjoyable for all, LBC has created policies and procedures to promote a secure, safe, and welcoming environment for each guest at all events held at the Center. Guests should anticipate security presence and/or safety screenings upon arrival.



Fiesta de Independencia is generously sponsored by the Redwood Credit Union.





