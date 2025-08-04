Los Altos Stage Company to Present CABARET This September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Los Altos Stage Company will open its 2025–2026 season with a bold new production of CABARET, the iconic Kander & Ebb musical set in the waning days of pre-war Berlin. Directed and choreographed by Lee Ann Payne, the production will run for 18 performances, September 5–28, 2025, at the Bus Barn Theater, with a Pay-What-You-Can Preview Night on Thursday, September 4.

With its unforgettable score by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Cabaret invites audiences into the dazzling and dangerous world of the Kit Kat Klub, where escapism and hedonism clash with the rise of political darkness. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, with a book by Joe Masteroff, the musical remains as socially relevant and emotionally stirring today as it was when it first premiered in the 1960s.

The Los Altos production will feature music direction by Gus Kambeitz, vocal direction by Juliet Green, and a cast that includes Kyle Arrouzet, Christian Barnard, Brad Bender, Jack Brudos, Paige Collazo, Charles Evans, Gwenaveire Garlick, Kristin Hill, Corinna Laskin, Kalyn McKenzie, Melissa Momboisse, Patty Reinhart, Lex Rosenberg, Brandon Savage, Will Smyack, Molly Thornton, and Qian Zhang.

Iconic songs such as “Wilkommen,” “Maybe This Time,” and “Money” will anchor a timely and immersive experience that draws chilling parallels between the past and present.

Performance Schedule

CABARET

Venue: Bus Barn Theater, Los Altos, CA

Run Dates: September 5–28, 2025

Preview: Pay-What-You-Can Night on Thursday, September 4

Showtimes:

Wednesdays–Saturdays at 8:00 p.m.

Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets: $28.00–$51.00

Box Office: losaltosstage.org | 650-941-0551

Content Advisory

Cabaret contains adult-themed material and is recommended for mature audiences. For more information, contact the box office directly.