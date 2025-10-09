Lesher Center For The Arts Will Host Inaugural Diwali Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Diablo Regional Arts Association and Lesher Center for the Arts announced the inaugural Diwali Celebration, a vibrant two-day celebration of the festival of lights. Taking place Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18, 2025, this year's festivities will include a headlining performance by comedian Hari Kondablou, an exhilarating drone light show, and a free outdoor Street Fair featuring music, dance, artisan vendors and Mandala craft workshops. The Diwali Celebration will take place at Lesher Center for the Arts and is open to all ages.

Highlights of the Lesher Center Diwali Celebration:

Comedian Hari Kondabolu (Netflix, Hulu) will take the stage at Lesher Center for the Arts on Friday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m. The NY Times called him “one of the most exciting political comics in stand-up today” and described his 2018 Netflix special Warn Your Relatives as “an incisively funny and formally adventurous hour that reveals a comic in command of his powers.” Tickets available now at LesherArtsCenter.org. Note: Mature content, recommended for ages 16+



Live drone light show in the skies above the Lesher Center (Friday, October 17, approx. 9 p.m.). No tickets required. Locust Street at Civic Drive (in front of the Lesher Center) will be closed for those who want to attend. Drone show producer: Northern Lights Drone Shows – northernlightsdroneshow.com.

A free street fair celebrating local arts and businesses will take place on Saturday, October 18 from 12–4 p.m.; no tickets required. Fair to take place on Locust Street and Rudney Plaza, out front of the Lesher Center.

Street Fair performers include Emcee and Storyteller Roopa Mohan, Desi Offbeats, Indian Club of Rossmoor, Kalanjali Dances of India, Leela Youth Dance Company, and Tejasvi Natyalaya. Street Fair artisan market vendors include Kinara Couture, Koolfi Creamery, MAUJH, Ohana Earth, The Saloni Collection, Studio Chai SF and Talking Thyme.



Diwali Mandala Making Workshop at the Bedford (Saturday, October 18). Dive into the colorful world of Indian mandalas in this hands-on, all-ages workshop! This workshop is FREE and open to all ages; space is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Workshop times: Session 1: 12:30 – 2:00 pm; Session 2: 2:00 – 3:30 pm

All artists and vendors are subject to change. Additional vendors to be announced.

Diwali Celebration Planning Committee includes Sejal Choksi-Chugh, Sandeep Kaujalgi, and Erika Vijh.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.