Lesher Center For The Arts Will Host Inaugural Diwali Celebration

The event will run October 17–18, 2025.
Diablo Regional Arts Association and Lesher Center for the Arts announced the inaugural Diwali Celebration, a vibrant two-day celebration of the festival of lights. Taking place Friday, October 17 and Saturday, October 18, 2025, this year's festivities will include a headlining performance by comedian Hari Kondablou, an exhilarating drone light show, and a free outdoor Street Fair featuring music, dance, artisan vendors and Mandala craft workshops. The Diwali Celebration will take place at Lesher Center for the Arts and is open to all ages.
All artists and vendors are subject to change. Additional vendors to be announced.
Diwali Celebration Planning Committee includes Sejal Choksi-Chugh, Sandeep Kaujalgi, and Erika Vijh.
