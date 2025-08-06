KIM’S CONVENIENCE to Open American Conservatory Theater 2025/26 Season

American Conservatory Theater will present Kim’s Convenience—the hilarious and heartwarming award-winning comedy drama about a Korean family-run corner store that inspired the popular Netflix hit—performing at A.C.T.’s Toni Rembe Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco) from Thursday, September 18 through Sunday, October 19, 2025.



Mr. Kim works hard to support his wife and children with his Toronto convenience store. As he evaluates his future, he faces both a changing neighborhood landscape and the gap between his values and those of his Canadian-born children. Playwright Ins Choi, who will also star in the production as the title character, calls Kim’s Convenience his “love letter to his parents and to all first-generation immigrants who call Canada their home.” Kim’s Convenience originated at a Soulpepper Theatre Company in Toronto, Canada.



The cast of Kim’s Convenience includes (in alphabetical order): Ins Choi (Appa), Esther Chung (Umma), Ryan Jinn (Jung), Brandon McKnight (Rich, Alex, Mr. Lee, Mike), and Kelly Seo (Janet). Understudies include: Frank Chung (U/S Jung), Jeffrey Kim (U/S Appa), Ngabo Nabea (U/S Rich, Alex, Mr. Lee, and Mike), and Rosie Simon (U/S Janet, Umma).



Directed by Weyni Mengesha, the creative team for Kim’s Convenience includes Ins Choi (Playwright), Joanna Yu (Scenic Designer), Ming Wong (Costume Designer), Wen-Ling Liao (Lighting Designer), Fan Zhang (Sound Designer), Nicole Eun-Ju Bell (Video/Projection Designer), Sean Baek (Fight Director), Aaron Jan (Associate Director); Robert Harding (Stage Manager, Fight Captain), and Angela Mae Bago (Assistant Stage Manager).



In connection with Kim’s Convenience, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events—many of which are presented free of charge—that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater.

