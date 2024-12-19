John Benjamin Hickey & More Complete the Cast of UNCLE VANYA at Berkeley Rep

The production stars Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Hugh Bonneville and more.
The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for Olivier Award-winner Conor McPherson’s adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s masterpiece, Uncle Vanya, directed by Shakespeare Theatre Company Artistic Director Simon Godwin at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Uncle Vanya will perform at Berkeley Rep’s Peet’s Theatre beginning Friday, February 14, and run through Sunday, March 23, 2025.
When the distinguished elderly owner of a rural estate returns with a new, young wife, Yelena, chaos erupts. Tensions run high, marriages reach their limits, confessions—and vodka—flow freely, and weapons are drawn. A co-production with Shakespeare Theatre Company, Uncle Vanya is a heartbreaking comedy about the eternal battle between futility and change.
Joining the previously announced Golden Globe and Emmy Award nominee Hugh Bonneville (Vanya) is Tony Award winner John Benjamin Hickey (Astrov). Rounding out the cast are: Ito Aghayere (Yelena), Melanie Field (Sonya), Sharon Lockwood (Mariya), Kina Kantor (Stage Manager), Tom Nelis (Alexander Serabyakov), Nancy Robinette (Marina), and Craig Wallace (Telegin). Understudies for Uncle Vanya include Anne Darragh, James Whalen, and John Leslie Wolfe (listed alphabetically).
Written by Anton Chekhov and adapted by Conor McPherson, the creative team for Uncle Vanya includes Simon Godwin (Director), Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Heather Freedman (Co-Costume Design), Susan Hilferty (Co-Costume Design), Jen Shriever (Lighting Design), Darron West (Sound Design), Elisa Guthertz (Stage Manager), Anthony Bullock (Assistant Stage Manager), and Trinity Wicklund (Stage Management Fellow).
