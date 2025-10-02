INTO THE WOODS to be Presented at San Francisco Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



San Francisco Playhouse will journey Into the Woods this holiday season. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s enchanting musical interweaves fairytale favorites in an exploration of what happens after “happily ever after.” A baker and his wife embark on a perilous quest to break a witch’s curse, finding Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and a magic bean-toting Jack along the way. When wishes are granted, the characters contend with the consequences of what they thought they wanted. San Francisco Playhouse co-founder/producing director Susi Damilano directs with music direction by Dave Dobrusky and choreography by Nicole Helfer. Into the Woods will perform November 20, 2025 – January 17, 2026 (opening night: November 26) at San Francisco Playhouse, 450 Post Street.

Featuring Sondheim’s stunning songs “No One Is Alone,” “Children Will Listen,” “It Takes Two,” “Agony,” and “On the Steps of the Palace,” Into the Woods premiered at The Old Globe before opening on Broadway, where it won two Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Newsweek said it “blends imagination and playfulness in its own very special proportions” and follows “a path strewn with wit and the beguiling songs we’ve come to expect from Sondheim.” Into the Woods has since been seen in the West End, adapted into a film by Disney, and enjoyed two Broadway revivals. Its most recent 2022 revival was hailed as “glorious” by The New York Times. Hollywood Reporter said it “remains as magical as ever. What a joy it is to spend some moments in the woods.” Deadline deemed it “a musical theater masterpiece. Loaded with some of Stephen Sondheim’s most gorgeous and endearing songs.”

San Francisco Playhouse has assembled a talented cast to bring these fairytale characters to life onstage. Phil Wong returns to the Playhouse as The Baker. Wong performed in the Playhouse’s Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Chinglish. Wong was a Guest Artist in the Tony Award recipient national tour of Freestyle Love Supreme, and has appeared onstage at American Conservatory Theater, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Marin Theatre, California Shakespeare Theater, ACT Contemporary Theatre, Z Space, Shotgun Players, Hillbarn Theatre, Los Altos Stage Company, Palo Alto Players, and Ray of Light Theatre. He is also the co-founder of Bay Area Theatre Cypher, a collective of local hip-hop theatre artists, and his play Sic, Heung, Mei was developed at Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s Ground Floor. Starring as Jenna in last season’s Waitress, Ruby Day returns to the Playhouse as The Baker’s Wife. Day has previously performed in Beach Blanket Babylon and in the national and international tours of Annie. Day has also performed at Presidio Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and with the San Francisco Symphony.

Seen in A Chorus Line and Guys & Dolls, Alison Ewing returns to the Playhouse as The Witch. Ewing has been seen on Broadway in Mamma Mia! and Roundabout Theatre Company’s Cabaret. She has performed in the national tours of Anastasia, An American In Paris, Cabaret, Flashdance, and Mamma Mia!. In the Bay Area, she’s appeared onstage with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, San Jose Stage Company, Marin Theatre, San Jose Repertory Theatre, Center Repertory Company, Playhouse West, and Theatre On San Pedro Square. Her TV and film credits include “Ally McBeal” and “Six Feet Under.”

Appearing as Eliza Doolittle in the Playhouse’s recent production of My Fair Lady as well as roles in A Chorus Line and As You Like It, Jillian A. Smith returns to the Playhouse as Cinderella. Her acting credits include shows with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Center Repertory Company, 42nd Street Moon, Ray of Light Theatre, South Bay Musical Theatre, and Custom Made Theatre. Olivia Hellman makes her Playhouse debut as Little Red Riding Hood. She was seen in the national tour of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. She has performed with American Conservatory Theater, J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company, and at the Engeman Theater. She is also a singer-songwriter with original music on all streaming platforms. Samantha Rich makes her Playhouse debut as Rapunzel and Cinderella’s Mother. Rich has acted with Woodminster Summer Musicals, Foothill Music Theatre, Altarena Playhouse, and American Conservatory’s Young Conservatory.

Understudying the role of Juicy in last season’s Fat Ham, William I. Schmidt plays Jack. Schmidt has acted with SFBATCO, Shotgun Players, and Presidio Theatre. Seen in Follies, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, and Coraline, Maureen McVerry returns to the Playhouse as Jack’s cow Milky White, Little Red’s Granny, and The Giant. A stage veteran who’s performed onstage in the Bay Area and beyond, McVerry has been seen onstage with American Conservatory Theater, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, American Repertory Theatre, Geffen Playhouse, Center Repertory Theatre, Aurora Theatre Company, 42nd Street Moon, and more. Performing in Clue, Follies, and Tiny Beautiful Things, Eiko Moon-Yamamoto returns to the Playhouse as Jack’s Mother. Moon-Yamamoto has performed with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Presidio Theatre, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Palo Alto Players, Z Space, PlayGround,, Marin Shakespeare Company, African-American Shakespeare Company, The Ground Floor at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, AlterLab, Hillbarn Theatre, The Pear Theatre, and Silicon Valley Shakespeare.

Trevor March makes his Playhouse debut as Cinderella’s Prince and a Wolf. He has performed with San Jose Stage Company, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Pacific Conservatory Theatre, Disney Cruise Line, and Princess Cruise Line. Seen in Evita and As You Like It, Johann Santiago Santos returns to the Playhouse as Rapunzel’s Prince and a Wolf. He appeared in the 50th Anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. His regional theatre credits include roles with Berkeley Repertory Theatre, 42nd Street Moon, Laguna Playhouse, Woodminster Summer Musicals, Broadway By the Bay, and Mountain Play Association.

Seen in My Fair Lady, Heather Orth returns as Cinderella’s Stepmother. Orth has appeared onstage at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, Hillbarn Theatre, Broadway By The Bay, Berkeley Playhouse, 42nd Street Moon, Ray of Light Theatre, and Custom Made Theatre Company. Rachel Fobbs makes her Playhouse debut as Florinda, Cinderella’s Stepsister. Fobbs performed in the first national tour of Escape to Margaritaville and at theatres including Goodspeed Musicals, Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Virginia Stage Company, St. Michaels Playhouse, and Virginia Musical Theatre. Callahan Gillespie plays Lucinda, Cinderella’s Stepsister. Gillespie starred as Rudolph in the national tour of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and as Timmy in A Fairly Odd Musical! Off-Broadway. She has also performed with The Arts Center of Coastal Carolina and The Green Room 42.

Seen in Cashed Out, Matt Kizer returns to the Playhouse as The Narrator and The Mysterious Man. His credits include American Repertory Theatre’s World Premiere of Gatsby: An American Myth with music and lyrics by Florence Welch (Florence + The Machine). Kizer has also acted at Alter Theater, Marin Theatre, American Musical Theatre of San Jose, and Mountain Play Association. Performing in Indecent, Ted Zoldan returns to the Playhouse as The Steward to Cinderella’s Prince. Zoldan has been seen onstage at 42nd Street Moon, Hillbarn Theatre, Ray of Light Theatre, Killing My Lobster, Custom Made Theatre Company, and San Francisco Shakespeare Festival.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.