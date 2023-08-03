HI.  (HOW ARE YOU NOW?) Plays The 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival, August 12, 20, and 24! 

Please join clown Rodeo Debbie as she attempts to use quantum physics to elevate the pleasantry “How Are You?” into something even grander than before! 

Aug. 03, 2023

Please join clown Rodeo Debbie as she attempts to use quantum physics to elevate the pleasantry "How Are You?" into something even grander than before! 

 

Theatre Infinite will present the world premiere of Hi.  (How Are You Now?), a reimagination of last year's Red Nose show, Hi.  (How Are You?) – both directed by Elizabeth Baron.  Hi.  (How Are You Now?) is still a play in which a clown shall attempt to prove, with quantum physics, that the humble pleasantry, “How Are You?”, is actually key in acknowledging our very existence.  Hi.  (How Are You Now?) will be part of the 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival, August 10th through 26th. Hi.  (How Are You Now?) will be presented August 12th at 1:00pm, August 20th at 4:00pm, and August 24th at 7:00pm at EXIT on Taylor, 277 Taylor Street, San Francisco, CA 94102.  Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hi-how-are-you-now-tickets-655870725997 

 

Theatre Infinite returns to the San Francisco Fringe Festival with the world premiere of the Red Nose creation, Hi.  (How Are You Now?) – a reimagination of last year's Hi.  (How Are You?).  Still considering the global pandemic, clown Rodeo Debbie once again takes the local temperature by exploring the audience itself.  (She continues not to be a medical professional, nor a quantum physicist, but she still cares a lot.)  A feeling is so convincingly real and important.  And so is the next one, and the next one too.  Like a butterfly, it is there, and then, it is not there.  And that is wonderful and horrible at the same time, which is actually wonderful. 




