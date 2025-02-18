HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Cast & Creative Team Announced At Berkeley Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Here There Are Blueberries, the acclaimed Pulitzer Prize finalist play from Tectonic Theater Project by Tony and Emmy nominee Moisés Kaufman and Emmy nominee Amanda Gronich, performing at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre from Saturday, April 5 through Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Single tickets ($25–$134) are available online at berkeleyrep.org or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue–Sun, 12–7 p.m.). Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.

In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

The world premiere of Here There Are Blueberries was produced in 2022 by La Jolla Playhouse, where it was named one of the Best Plays of 2022 by the Los Angeles Times. The play was awarded the Theater J Trish Vradenburg Jewish Play Prize and was nominated for seven Helen Hayes Awards, winning two for Outstanding Director of a Play (Moisés Kaufman) and Outstanding Media/Projection Design (David Bengali) for its 2023 production at Shakespeare Theatre Company.

At New York Theatre Workshop, Here There Are Blueberries was named a 2024 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama, was the focus of a top-rated CBS “60 Minutes” segment by Anderson Cooper, and became their highest-grossing production in the 45-year history of the institution. Here There Are Blueberries is presented by special arrangement with Tectonic Theater Project, Brian & Dayna Lee, and Sonia Friedman Productions.

“It is always a pleasure to have Moises Kaufman at Berkeley Rep, this time in partnership with Amanda Gronich,” said Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. “Here There are Blueberries lands at a moment in which the call to remember the past feels particularly acute. This beautiful play functions like a detective story, with Tectonic's perpetually innovative style of theatrical storytelling wedded to an exploration of a specific moment in history—one which is in danger of being repeated if we permit ourselves the false luxury of looking away.”

The cast of Here There Are Blueberries includes Scott Barrow as Karl Höcker, Barbara Pitts as Judy Cohen, Grant Varjas as Peter Wirths, Nemuna Ceesay as Charlotte Schüzel, Delia Cunningham as Rebecca Erbelding, Luke Forbes as Tilman Taube, Jeanne Sakata as Melita Maschmann, and Marrick Smith as Rainer Höss. Each actor plays a principal role as well as multiple additional characters. Sam Reeder and Anna Shafer serve as understudies.

Comments