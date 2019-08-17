GOODNIGHT GORILLA Returns to San Francisco

"Goodnight, Gorilla," an original adaptation of author Peggy Rathmann's popular bedtime story about a mischievous gorilla who steals the zookeeper's keys, returns to Bay Area Children's Theatre (BACT) for a second season on September 7, after playing to sold-out audiences last year.

That mischievous gorilla and his zoo pals are tiptoeing out of their cages once again to follow the zookeeper home for the night as part of BACT's Theatre for the Very Young (TVY) series, offering interactive theatre experiences for children ages 6 months to 3 years.

"Goodnight Gorilla" opens September 7 at the Children's Creativity Museum, 221 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 and plays weekends through November 10, at 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

After its San Francisco run, the show moves to Berkeley, switching theaters with the other TVY show that BACT is presenting this season, "Wheels on the Bus."

"TVY productions are unique because they encourage the youngest theatregoers to explore their surroundings and participate in the story being told onstage," said BACT Executive Artistic Director Nina Meehan, who adapted "Good Night Gorilla" for the stage. "There are no seats, just carpet rounds on the floor. Children may sit, stand and move about freely. Our actors are trained to include curious young audience members in the performance, until it's time for them to go back to their places with their adult companions."

BACT's creative team includes Director Simon Trumble, who also designed and made the puppets for the show, and award-winning composer and lyricist Austin Zumbro.

The gorilla puppet is available for petting before the show begins.

Recommended for children aged 6 months to 3 years.

TICKETS: $15 - $18

BOX OFFICE: www.bactheatre.org or call (510) 296-4433





