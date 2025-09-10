GEORGIANA AND KITTY: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY is Coming to TheatreWorks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will return to the world of Jane Austen with the heartwarming holiday tale filled with music Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Giovanna Sardelli.

Following its 2024 record-breaking production of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley and recent stage adaptations of Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, and Emma, TheatreWorks revisits the Regency era for another story in Gunderson and Melcon’s Christmas at Pemberley series.

Perfect for the whole family, this charming yuletide story features favorite characters from Pride and Prejudice. It spotlights Mr. Darcy’s sister, accomplished pianist Georgiana, and one of the youngest Bennet sisters, eternal optimist Kitty. Tired of living in the shadow of their siblings’ romantic affairs, the pair of friends are eager to begin their own adventures in life and love, initiated by an admirer’s visit to the Pemberley Estate.

Georgiana and Kitty: Christmas at Pemberley was co-commissioned and received a rolling World Premiere by Marin Theatre, Jungle Theatre, and Northlight Theatre.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.